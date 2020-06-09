Michael Jordan's boat nabs 442-pound marlin

There is also a $550,000 prize for the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin.

Crystal Hesmer, the tournament's executive director, said the atmosphere on shore was “electric” when Jordan's boat, which included Tar Heel blue colors on the side, pulled into the dock to unload the marlin to be weighed.

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same air space is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town," Hesmer told The Associated Press by telephone. “It's unbelievable that he's here in our little town.”

Jordan said he's participated in other marlin tournaments before, but this was his first in North Carolina.

He has been spending some time recently fishing, and told an onlooker, “I didn’t expect this. It’s been fun."

"It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City,” Jordan said during the interview. “It’s only about 100 miles from (where I grew up in) Wilmington. It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends.”

The six-day tournament runs through Saturday and features 205 boats from around the world.

The Big Rock tournament began in 1957.

“Even though I didn’t win, right now, today, I'd like to thank everyone for supporting the tournament," Jordan said.

