MEAC unveils gameday show in Orangeburg on Saturday

S.C. State and Morgan State fans will have an opportunity to show support for their teams prior to Saturday's homecoming matchup.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will debut its new pregame show beginning at 1:30 outside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. MEAC Countdown to Kickoff, Presented by Coca-Cola will air on ESPN's streaming service ESPN+.

According to MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas, the program will be much like ESPN's College GameDay, which airs each Saturday morning from a designated college football site.

"When first conceiving the idea, we wanted it to have that GameDay atmosphere," Thomas said. "We also want to use this show as a way of branding and marketing our conference and institutions."

Thomas said the idea was born nearly three years ago, but COVID-19 slowed the process.

MEAC Countdown to Kickoff will be the only on-site, conference-produced football preview show in FCS.

"When it comes to our conference, we're either getting better or getting worse," Thomas said. "You don't want to flat-line. We thought this was a good way to stay ahead of the curve. We are excited to share the history and legacy of South Carolina State.”