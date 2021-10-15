MEAC unveils gameday show in Orangeburg on Saturday

S.C. State and Morgan State fans will have an opportunity to show support for their teams prior to Saturday's homecoming matchup.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will debut its new pregame show beginning at 1:30 outside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. MEAC Countdown to Kickoff, Presented by Coca-Cola will air on ESPN's streaming service ESPN+.
According to MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas, the program will be much like ESPN's College GameDay, which airs each Saturday morning from a designated college football site.
"When first conceiving the idea, we wanted it to have that GameDay atmosphere," Thomas said. "We also want to use this show as a way of branding and marketing our conference and institutions."
Thomas said the idea was born nearly three years ago, but COVID-19 slowed the process.
MEAC Countdown to Kickoff will be the only on-site, conference-produced football preview show in FCS.
"When it comes to our conference, we're either getting better or getting worse," Thomas said. "You don't want to flat-line. We thought this was a good way to stay ahead of the curve. We are excited to share the history and legacy of South Carolina State.”
Thomas said Saturday's show will feature interviews with legendary coach Willie Jeffries and the recently inducted Hall of Famer Donnie Shell.
"The world needs to know about these institutions," Thomas said. "We want to bring awareness to corporate America to invest in these institutions, make them aware of the impact we can bring."
MEAC Hall of Famer Charlie Neal will anchor the broadcast along with former Howard student-athlete Nicole Hutchinson, who is currently sports anchor of Fox 56 in Lexington, Ky.
"(Charlie) has been with HBCUs for years and is acutely aware of the history of their academics and athletics," Thomas said.
Following Saturday's show, the MEAC has scheduled broadcasts either Oct. 30 or Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. The site of the broadcast will be contingent upon which game is selected as the game of the week.
Thomas said there have been talks of continuing the broadcasts into basketball season.
"We've talked about extending it, but we want to fine-tune football first," Thomas said. "We want the fans to be engaged, it will be a festive, energetic atmosphere."
Donnie Shell being honored
South Carolina State will honor alumnus and board of trustees member Donnie Shell in a Homecoming Week brunch recognizing his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The event runs from 10-11:30 at the Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium concourse.
After playing for the S.C. State Bulldogs, Shell was a strong safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League between 1974 and 1987. He was a member of the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain defense” in the 1970s, winning four Super Bowl rings along the way.
S.C. State is the only school in the state to have four Pro Football Hall of Famers.
The university will unveil Shell’s newly installed Pro Football Hall of Fame Banner in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium as he joins the ranks of former Bulldog legends Harry Carson, Deacon Jones and Marion Motley.
The brunch is a fundraising event for S.C. State Athletics.