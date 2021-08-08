Legendary Florida State coach Bowden dies

Led by All-American nose guard Ron Simmons, the Seminoles enjoyed an 11-0 regular season but lost to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. In 1993, despite a late slip at Notre Dame, Florida State won its first national title after nearly getting there in 1987, 1988, 1991 and 1992.

Bowden's lone perfect season came in 1999 when the Seminoles became the first team to go wire-to-wire in The Associated Press rankings, No. 1 from the preseason to finish.

"The first championship was more of a relief," Bowden said. "I think I was able to enjoy the second one a little more."

Success also brought a glaring spotlight and Bowden's program was touched by scandal on a few occasions. The school was put on NCAA probation for five years after several players in 1993 accepted free shoes and other sporting goods from a local store. The episode led former Florida coach Steve Spurrier to dub FSU "Free Shoes University."

Bowden prided himself on adapting to the times and giving players a second chance, but critics said he was soft on discipline with an eye on winning games.

"If short hair and good manners won football games, Army and Navy would play for the national championship every year," Bowden retorted.