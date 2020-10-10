Late catch pushes Jocumsen Into lead At Bassmaster Elite

Given Friday’s missed opportunities and Saturday’s short bag, Jocumsen said execution will be Sunday’s priority.

“Yesterday, I lost some good fish. Today, I got four bites and put four in the boat,” he said. “Tomorrow, it’s going to be about putting every single bite in the boat and that (grass) spot firing and we’re in with a shot.”

Austin Felix of Eden Prairie, Minn., is in second with 49-13. After placing third on Day 1 with 20-9, Felix added 12-2 on Friday and slipped to sixth. On Saturday, he improved his position with a limit of 17-2.

Spending his day in Lake Marion, Felix did all of his damage on a main-channel point with sharp, rocky breaks, stumps and a shellbar. He caught an early-morning schooling fish on a swimbait and the rest on a shaky head with a Roboworm in the margarita mutilator color.

“Depending on the wind, I had to move around and fish it at different angles,” Felix said. “They’re just sitting in the same sort of way you’d expect a ledge tournament to be — on the upcurrent side of the point.”

Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, is in third with 49-7. Placing second on Day 1 with 21-1, he added 18-13 and took the Day 2 lead. A leaner Day 3 yielded a limit of 9-9.