Lancaster, Sumter win state softball titles in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- The S.C. Dixie X-play State Softball Tournament concluded Monday with the crowning of two champions at the Branchville Sports Complex.
The three-day competition featured 15 teams: eight in the 12-youth Ponytail Division and seven in the 10-youth Angels Division. The tournament was double-elimination.
Lancaster won the Angels title with a 5-2 victory over Jefferson in a second game on Monday. Jefferson forced the second game with a 3-0 win the opener.
The Monday action followed games on Sunday:
Jefferson 10, Blythewood 1 (Blythewood eliminated)
Green Sea Floyds 4, Sumter 1 (Sumter eliminated)
Lancaster 3, Aynor 1
Jefferson 5, Aynor 3 (Aynor eliminated)
Lancaster will now move on to represent South Carolina in the 2021 Dixie Softball World Series to be held in Prince George, Virginia, beginning July 23.
In the Ponytail Division, Sumter completed an unbeaten weekend with a 6-2 victory ove Andrews
The Monday title game following Sunday’s games:
Aynor 9, Woodruff 8 (Woodruff eliminated)
Andrews 10, Lancaster 7 (Lancaster eliminated)
Sumter 23, Lake Marion 0
Andrews 9, Lake Marion 7 (Lake Marion eliminated)
Sumter 15, Aynor 2 (Aynor eliminated)
The $2.3 million Branchville Sports Complex was built in 2016 and has been the site of many tournaments. The complex features four fields for baseball and softball and in the center is the concessions stand topped by the announcers' box that overlooks the four fields.
