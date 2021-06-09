Koepka says rivalry with DeChambeau good for growing golf

Koepka, ranked eighth in the world, explained that he felt DeChambeau was being loud as he walked past the interview site at the Ocean Course last month.

DeChambeau, who is not playing this week, didn't talk directly to Koepka as he strode past. "He was saying something about how he hit a perfect shot and it shouldn't have been there," Koepka recalled. "It was just very, very loud."

"I just lost train of thought," he continued, "which I think was pretty obvious."

When asked if tour officials have talked to him about the feud, Koepka said he regularly speaks with the PGA Tour about everything happening in golf.

Expect things to heat up once more when defending U.S. Open champ DeChambeau and Koepka, who won that major in 2017 and 2018, play in this year's event next week at Torrey Pines.

Things to watch for at the PGA Tour's first Palmetto Championship:

Here again?

The PGA Tour has seen a lot of South Carolina in the past three months. Usually, it makes one stop a year in the Palmetto State at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island that's traditionally played the week after the Masters.