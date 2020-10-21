Jones lands RPM ride with iconic No. 43

The late John Andretti drove the car to its final win under the Petty Enterprises banner in 1999. Richard Petty took on a series of different investors beginning in 2009 for re-branded Richard Petty Motorsports, which last put the No. 43 in victory lane in 2014 with driver Aric Almirola.

Wallace became the full-time driver in 2018, and although he's winless through three seasons, he's been adequate in a car that lacks the funding to consistently race for wins.

It will be a significant change for Jones, a fixture since he was a teenager in the Gibbs pipeline. The four-car JGR fleet is Toyota's flagship and its well-funded cars consistently challenge for championships.

RPM is a single-car operation accustomed to stretching every dollar in its quest to catch the big teams. Jones wants to be the driver guiding an RPM resurgence.

“I'm going to have the opportunity to really know everybody. I knew a lot of people at JGR, but they've got almost 500 employees,” Jones said. "Looking at what RPM is and what they have, it's a comfortable situation for me because it's how I grew up, I worked on a lot of my own stuff.

“I'm going to be able to get in there and be around those guys, get in the shop, and really get to know the people who have a piece in putting the car together. It's going to be a more inclusive experience for me.”

