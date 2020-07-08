Johnson finds voice in final NASCAR year

But Johnson rarely said anything controversial and stayed on message, careful not to wade into topics that could cause him problems with his sponsors or his team. Now 44, he has reversed course and taken a very prominent role in NASCAR's push for diversity.

Johnson was one of the leaders of a video drivers made during the nationwide unrest following George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. When the industry learned a noose had been found last month in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega, it was Johnson who said on a group chat among his peers that he planned to stand alongside Wallace during the national anthem. His idea spawned an unforgettable moment of unity in which all the drivers pushed Wallace's car to the front of the grid and stood behind him.

On Monday, after President Donald Trump tweeted Wallace should apologize for a "hoax," Johnson posted on Twitter the blue square with Wallace's No. 43 that had been used during an #IStandWithBubba campaign after the noose was found.

Johnson was one of only two active Cup drivers to react to Trump's tweet. The other, rookie Tyler Reddick, deleted his reply even though it supported Wallace.