In Olympic limbo, coach Dawn Staley focuses on South Carolina

“If the numbers are trending in the wrong direction, then we’ve got to pivot,” she said. “Just trying to keep our athletes in a safe space.”

If a player tests positive, she’ll be quarantined and those around her will be tested and quarantined.

“The cluster will have to quarantine, not necessarily the whole team,” Staley said.

This summer, her players have been discussing ways to support social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They are talking about it. I want it to be their voice and not my voice,” said Staley, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. “I just want to support them. (There are) causes that I care about dearly and the ones that hit my heart, that moves me to do something. I’m letting them tell me what they want and getting those people who can help them plan and grow and learn.”

The 50-year-old Staley expects to roll out her own “action plan” on hiring this week. The goal is “numbers trending in the right direction when it comes to hiring Black people and people of color.”

She hopes the plan, with deadlines, provides opportunities in communities and is “a model that other universities and colleges can use to increase their numbers.”