IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Orangeburg league inducted into Dixie Softball Hall of Fame in 2020

In 1993, the Dixie Softball, Inc. national board of directors established a Dixie Softball Hall of Fame to honor its players, coaches, leagues, umpires, administrators, approved suppliers/fundraisers and special contributors.

James E. “Obie” Evans, Dixie Softball, Inc. founder and president since 1978, was selected to be the lone inductee for the inaugural class of 1993. Since then, there have been numerous other inductees honored.

The other South Carolina league that was inducted in the 2020 class was the Johnsonville Dixie Softball League.

The following is a list of all the members of the 2020 Dixie Softball Hall of Fame class:

LEAGUES - Ozark, Alabama; Slocomb, Alabama; South Dale, Alabama; Wicksburg, Alabama; Marion County, Georgia, Oakdale, Louisiana; Johnsonville, South Carolina; Orangeburg, South Carolina; Onalaska, Texas; Red River County, Texas;

PLAYERS - Pam Hill – HILLVIEW/78 West, Alabama; Jessica Burroughs – Perry, Georgia; Cynthia Christian – Huffman, Alabama; Kasey Marie Cooper – Dothan, Alabama; Amy Collins Dixon – Perry, Georgia; Shannon Gallagher – Fairview, Tennessee; Lana Mackey – Perry, Georgia;

PLAYER-COACH-DSI OFFICIAL - Kaitlyn Dale Matthews – Lunenburg, Virginia, David Lee – West Pasco County, Florida; Ewell Varden – Fairview, Tennessee;

COACH-LEAGUE ADMINISTRATOR - JOE Gallagher – Fairview, Tennessee;

COACH-LEAGUE ADMINISTRATOR-UMPIRE - Stuart Carroll – Columbus County, North Carolina; Robert Wayne Hall – Fairview, Tennessee;

UMPIRE-DSI OFFICIAL - John Hudson – Troy, Alabama;

UMPIRES - Jim Snow, Adamsville, Alabama; Mary Snow, Adamsville, Alabama;

LEAGUE ADMINISTRATORS - Dan Smith – Troy, Alabama; Tony Boiter – Liberty, South Carolina.