Dear state lawmakers:

I recently attended the public information meeting put on by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in Orangeburg and would like to take this opportunity to express my thoughts and opinions on what I learned there.

I am passionate about the wild turkey, so I read and search for all the information I can find on the subject. I have no formal training in wildlife biology so, much like I go to a doctor when I have a health issue, I go to the experts when I want to know how to help ensure there are wild turkeys for my children and grandchildren to hunt.

Every study I have seen by reputable biologists, including the one several Southeastern states paid for a few years ago, shows we should wait until at least April 9 or 10 to open our season. The only state that I am aware of in the South that has been doing that is North Carolina and, correspondingly, they are also the only state in the South whose turkey population seems to be stable and are actually having record harvests.

I have been hunting turkeys in South Carolina for over 30 years. I absolutely loved starting the season on March 15 and being able to shoot five turkeys a season, but that isn’t realistic with our declining population.

Wes Murphy with turkey Turkey hunter and outdoorsman Wes Murphy.

I understand there are people who have the resources to manage their respective properties for turkeys and some of those folks have strong populations, but the vast majority of us don’t have the funds to do so. I know in my case I lease hunting rights through a hunting club of roughly 2,000 acres. We plant food plots and trap both canine predators and egg eaters extensively. We have already limited ourselves to two turkeys per season on our property.

We don’t own the property, so we have no say so in the timber management, but we do what we can. Recently several hundred acres of our prime turkey habitat was clear cut because the timber was getting too large for the equipment to handle effectively. If there was an incentive for our property owner to leave it, I believe he would be open to the idea, but I can’t blame him for cutting his timber when he did.

I know I am fortunate to have the opportunities to do what we can on this property, but most clubs don’t have the freedom to do all we do and the man that only gets to hunt public land has even less influence on the turkey population.

While a small percentage of people may be able to sustain and grow their turkey populations, the vast majority can't, so I believe that there are some changes that need to be made statewide to help all of us have huntable populations in the future and not just those with the most resources.

My understanding is that SCDNR can make suggestions but that the legislature makes the decisions on changes to hunting seasons and limits. My research shows me that there is a committee that reviews ideas and suggestions before anything goes to the full body of representatives. I would appreciate the opportunity to express my point of view to this committee in person if that is permissible.

Just in case that isn’t possible, I ask that you and your fellow representatives consider the following suggestions.

1. Start the season on April 10 statewide.

2. Reduce the limit from 3 to 2.

3. No afternoon hunting the first 10 days of the season.

4. Make fanning or reaping illegal for safety reasons.

5. Increase the price of turkey tags to $20 each.

6. Offer a collector-type turkey stamp for $50. The stamp would not be required to hunt.

7. Any funds raised from numbers 5 and 6 would be used to fund turkey research, workshops for habitat and predator management or incentives for landowners to develop turkey habitat.

8. Put a sunset clause on any changes to be reviewed after five years.

I know that I probably can’t get everything I want, but I hope you will strongly consider the first two items on my list at least. There is more than enough data to show that those two things alone could have a big impact on our struggling turkey population.

I am sure you are extremely busy, but I would greatly appreciate the chance to talk to you about my thoughts and views in person or by phone whenever it’s convenient for you.