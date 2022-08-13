HUNTING 2022: Reclaiming the hunting grounds

A year or so ago I met a guy hunting on the property adjacent to a small tract I have in Calhoun County. He was from out of state and per my conversation with him, the landowner he was renting from was really taking advantage of him.

He said he took his two young daughters hunting but now that his tract had been clear cut, they just weren’t seeing any deer. I felt for him, so I agreed to let him lease my land for half the price per acre he was paying for the other tract. The only stipulation was that he keep the place up and watch out for my equipment and tools under my shed. I even let him use my tractor.

Fast forward a year and a half and I went out just to check on the place. Not only were there trees down in all of the roads but the food plots were grown up with vines and gum saplings. The roads were thigh-high in grasses. I called the guy to ask him what the deal was and he said he hadn’t even been on the tract that year.

I promptly sent his money back and kicked him off of the place. Now I only had a month or two to whip it back in shape for this coming season.

My hunting buddy Glenn offered to help and we braved the heat and mosquitoes to make the 55 acres attractive to deer again. First we mowed the roads out and cut the downed trees so our trucks could carry in supplies. Next we threw out a little late-season grasses and disced the three small food plots.

We had to move some stands around because stuff had grown up around them to the point it was just easier than cutting new shoot trails. We started feeding corn right after turkey season just to let the deer know we hadn’t forgotten them. I have a 10-acre clear-cut that has enough cover from the five-year-old longleaf pines that deer can bed and travel through it comfortably now. So, it was off to the Dog Food Center to buy a new box stand for that area.

I know many of you use the newer cellular cameras to monitor deer traffic. This is a new venture for me and though the cellular fees are about $100 per camera per year, it just makes more sense that intruding on the plots to pull cards once a week especially since that would involve a 30-minute drive both ways from my home or Glenn’s.

A few salt blocks down by the water hole I dug years ago, and now we feel its time to back off and see what our efforts will produce. This area doesn’t have a lot of agriculture but given a little time and lack of hunting pressure, we think the nice deer we saw a couple of years ago will ease back in as the pressure picks up around us. With the swamp chestnut and white oaks coupled with the food we put out, it should be ripe to hunt about the time the bucks start chasing the does.

I say all of that to say this. It doesn’t take long for a place to become a mess and difficult to get back into some semblance of a maintained hunting parcel. If for some reason you turn your land over to others to hunt, check on it often and have a written contract that everyone understands and agrees to.

The best time to work on a tract is immediately after the season. You can still tell by walking around where you saw most of the deer and deer sign and areas that they used heavily. It is easier to cut new shoot trails without redbugs, mosquitoes and steamy hundred-degree days. It also allows the woods to settle down and the deer to get used to any changes you have made to their living rooms.

It is so much easier to just trim things up a little preseason and with less disturbance than having to start all over. It also doesn’t hurt to show a presence for those who are watching your tract for whatever reason they may have.

I’ll let you know how we make out there this year. Best of luck to you all.