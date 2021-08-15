HUNTING 2021: 'Zombie Deer: Dodging the bullet in S.C.

"We are in an unknown territory situation," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told USA Today.

Osterholm testified before his state lawmakers, warning about possible human impacts.

"It is probable that human cases of chronic wasting disease associated with consumption with contaminated meat will be documented in the years ahead," he said. "It’s possible the number of human cases will be substantial and will not be isolated events."

This is similar to the situation with "mad cow" disease in the 1980s and 1990s in the United Kingdom, when there was public doubt that it could spread to humans. According to a British news outlet, 176 people died in the U.K. in the 1990s because of "mad cow" disease.

No cases of CWD have been reported in humans, but studies have shown it can be transmitted to animals other than deer, including primates, according to the CDC.

For humans, eating infected deer meat would be the most likely way for it to spread to people, the CDC says.