HUNTING 2020: Time of solace in uncertain times

Soon the hounds’ cries will echo through the woods and hunters will sweat it out in poison ivy-choked stands while swatting wasps and mosquitoes. Here’s a thought. Why not move the season opening back to Sept. 15? Gives the small bucks a chance to break up. Gives the fawns a chance to become a little bigger so that they can keep ahead of the hounds. Gives the dogs a chance not to run in 100-degree heat. The one caveat? Carry the season until the last of January. Don’t shorten it. Don’t trick us into supporting another bill that takes without giving something back.

After the last round of season changes, I think I finally understand the regulations. Each license is issued with a set of tags that are good for three bucks and two does. To simplify, the doe tags can be used on any day. A hunter may purchase an additional four doe tags and two buck tags. You may take two deer per day.

Even though I believe the truly hot days are still ahead, it is time to put corn in a few feeders and set up my cameras. I like to have an idea of what is out there but I also like being surprised as bucks begin moving in preparation for rut.