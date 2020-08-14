HUNTING 2020: Time of solace in uncertain times

Deer season opens Saturday in T&D Region counties. Look for our annual Hunting special section in Sunday's T&D.
This deer season brings so much with it. The pandemic and uncertainty about which people will be stricken and which will simply walk around unimpaired are sort of like dealing with a nationwide Russian roulette. The representatives of the people fight over every detail in a mad race to re-election to the point that many of us wonder if they realize we are still here. Civil unrest leads to nightly demonstrations, which lead to nightly rioting and looting.
There is, however, a safe haven from the constant input of bad news and sensory overload. As sure as the grand passage of the fall flight and the upstream migration of the Pacific salmon run comes the yearly Southern deer season. The deer don’t know about the coronavirus or civil unrest or cancel culture. They fight for their lives every day.
The summer heat brings the same challenges as the deep snows of the North to deer herds. Lying close to water sources subjects the deer to biting flies, ticks and mosquitoes. It isn’t much better in the fields. Many deer are shot at night with depredation tags during the only time of day when it is comfortable to browse crop fields. Other than greenbrier, there isn’t much to eat until the berries and acorns develop in the fall. All of this is occurring while does carry and nurse fawns and bucks develop their antlers.
Soon the hounds’ cries will echo through the woods and hunters will sweat it out in poison ivy-choked stands while swatting wasps and mosquitoes. Here’s a thought. Why not move the season opening back to Sept. 15? Gives the small bucks a chance to break up. Gives the fawns a chance to become a little bigger so that they can keep ahead of the hounds. Gives the dogs a chance not to run in 100-degree heat. The one caveat? Carry the season until the last of January. Don’t shorten it. Don’t trick us into supporting another bill that takes without giving something back.
After the last round of season changes, I think I finally understand the regulations. Each license is issued with a set of tags that are good for three bucks and two does. To simplify, the doe tags can be used on any day. A hunter may purchase an additional four doe tags and two buck tags. You may take two deer per day.
Even though I believe the truly hot days are still ahead, it is time to put corn in a few feeders and set up my cameras. I like to have an idea of what is out there but I also like being surprised as bucks begin moving in preparation for rut.
This year I plan to hunt more during the middle of the week and in particular in the middle of the day. Many times when I see the mature bucks on the cameras, it is about 10 a.m. I also notice that as the season wears on and the human activity increases in the woods, the bucks move further and further away from the feeders and cameras. This isn’t their first rodeo.
Often you can just catch a glimpse of eyes 50 yards off in the woods as the mature bucks use the secondary trails skirting around the food plots. It will be fun to sit in a comfortable stand for hours rather than a few minutes after work.
So in times of human strife, nature maintains the rhythms of eons. The squabbling of wildlife is necessary for existence and not over hurt feelings. Life, death and regeneration go on like the tides. It is of comfort to those aware enough to take the time to notice. I plan to be there not only as an observer but as a participant. Enjoy it while you, can my outdoor brethren. I suspect that politics will alter our access to these most basic of cycles in the not-so-distance future.
