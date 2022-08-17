HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pelion knocks off Bethune-Bowman in first game of season

Pelion defeated Bethune-Bowman 47-22 in the first high school game of the 2022 season Wednesday in Bowman.

The Panthers were led by quarterback Luke New who rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another in the victory. Carlos Rivera added a touchdown run for Pelion.

Bethune-Bowman was led by quarterback Derrick Simons who rushed for a touchdown and threw a 52-yard touchdown to Jailen Avinger. Mykai Void also added a rushing touchdown for the Mohawks.

Bethune-Bowman head coach Cody McNeal made his debut Wednesday and said his team showed a lot of growth, but there was still too much youth on the field.

"Penalties and turnovers were the downfall tonight," McNeal said. "It's mistakes in practice that we saw yesterday, but we're going to move on from it and try to correct it."

Bethune-Bowman fumbled on two of its first three offensive plays, the second resulting in a safety for the Pelion defense. The Mohawks lost four fumbles total, and had several big plays called back due to holding penalties.

"We were able to move the ball some, and we didn't quit," McNeal said about the positives he took away from Friday's game. "We could have kept it close. There's a lot of positives, we just have to go find them on film."

Pelion built an early 6-0 lead on a Few two-yard carry. The Panthers were able to get a safety and score on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to 15-0.

Pelion made it 22-0 early in the second quarter after Few rushed for 15 yards on a fourth down.

Void's 10-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 22-8, but Pelion's Few answered right back with another touchdown of his own.

Right before the half, Few lobbed the ball 35 yards downfield into the waiting arms of his wide open receiver in the end zone to give the Panthers a 34-8 halftime lead.

The Mohawks took the ball after halftime, and after Simons found Jordan Avinger for a 42-yard reception he called his own number to make the score 34-14.

After two more Pelion scores, Simons connected with Avinger in the fourth quarter to make the final score 47-22.

Bethune-Bowman returns to the field next week against Woodland.