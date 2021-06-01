H-K-T track standout signs to run for Benedict

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler’s Rayvionna James has signed a letter of intent to run track collegiately at Benedict College in Columbia.

“Benedict was the college that offered me a full ride and I loved the campus when I visited,” James said. “When I attend Benedict College, I plan to major in accounting.”

“It feels good knowing that I’ll be able to further my career in track,” she said.

H-K-T head coach Craig Martin said, “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that you have prepared her for the outside world and making another major step in obtaining her dream.”

“She is a natural athlete with natural talent and she is determined and focused on bringing out her best,” Martin said. “She dedicates her time to train and has a passion for track.

“Also, she listens and takes corrections, and she is motivated by her own self.”

Asked does the signing serve as inspiration for other athletes at H-K-T, Martin said, “Yes it does, and also shows other athletes that there are opportunities out there for them and not to limit yourself in one sport.”