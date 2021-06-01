 Skip to main content
H-K-T track standout signs to run for Benedict
H-K-T track standout signs to run for Benedict

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler’s Rayvionna James has signed a letter of intent to run track collegiately at Benedict College in Columbia.

“Benedict was the college that offered me a full ride and I loved the campus when I visited,” James said. “When I attend Benedict College, I plan to major in accounting.”

“It feels good knowing that I’ll be able to further my career in track,” she said.

H-K-T head coach Craig Martin said, “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that you have prepared her for the outside world and making another major step in obtaining her dream.”

“She is a natural athlete with natural talent and she is determined and focused on bringing out her best,” Martin said. “She dedicates her time to train and has a passion for track.

“Also, she listens and takes corrections, and she is motivated by her own self.”

Asked does the signing serve as inspiration for other athletes at H-K-T, Martin said, “Yes it does, and also shows other athletes that there are opportunities out there for them and not to limit yourself in one sport.”

On May 15, James placed third and second in the 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively, at the S.C. High School League qualifying meet.

“I give credence to God,” James said. “My mom, best friend, my boyfriend, all of my family and all of my coaches, they pushed me to be better.”

