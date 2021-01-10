 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Timber Rockin Mia wins 2021 Grand American Coon Hunt
0 comments
editor's pick alert

GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Timber Rockin Mia wins 2021 Grand American Coon Hunt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Heavy rain in recent weeks, and some throughout competition on Friday, left standing water and challenging conditions for coonhounds and their handlers in the 2021 Grand American Coon Hunt, the 56th edition of the event hosted by the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds this past weekend.

However, the wet hunting grounds throughout most of the Palmetto State didn't stop Timber Rockin Mia, a 5-year-old Treeing Walker, from posting Top 10 finishes in both Friday and Saturday Nite Hunt competitions before taking Overall Hunt Winner honors in the Final Four cast hunt later on Saturday night.

Mia is owned by Jerry Crawford Jr and handled by Chase Stamper of Union, South Carolina.

Mia and Stamper finished 5th in the Friday Nite Hunt (with 450 points), then finished 6th in the Saturday Nite hunt (with 575 points), before taking top honors in Final Four cast scoring later on Saturday night (with 75 points).

A total of 259 dogs hunted in competition on Friday, and 226 dogs hunted in competition on Saturday.

Brentwood Joe, a 6-year-old Treeing Walker, owned by Jamie Rivers and David Sullivan, and handled by T.J. Turner of Malcolm, Alabama, finished second overall. Joe and Turner finished 7th in the Friday Nite Hunt (with 425 points), then finished 5th in the Saturday Nite Hunt (with 650 points), before finishing as runner-up in Final Four cast scoring (with 50 points).

GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Friday Nite Hunt won by Big Bubb from Virginia

Show Time Frankie, a 3-year-old English Coonhound from Greeneville, Tennessee, owned by Carlton Hobbs and handled by David Norton, took overall third-place honors.

GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: What makes a champion?

Riverswamp Chance, a 3-year-old male Treeing Walker from Ridgeville, SC, took overall fourth-place honors, having finished 12th in the Friday Nite Hunt (with 300 points) and 3rd in the Saturday Nite Hunt (with 825 points).

Grand American 101: The ins and outs of major competition

Steady rains late Friday in most areas gave way to sunny skies throughout much of Saturday afternoon, and little if any rain throughout the state on Saturday night. That led to higher average scores for treeing coons across the board in the second night of competition.

+24 IN PHOTOS: Friday morning at the Grand American Hunt and Show

A T&D Region dog/handler team took top honors in the Saturday Nite Hunt. Hardlucks Loudmouth Big Lee, a male American English Coonhound, and owner/handler Chris Harley of Cameron won first-place honors in the Saturday Nite Hunt.

Big Lee scored 1,025 points - the most by any cast winner during the weekend competition, winning by 50 points over second-place finisher Rozier Peaches from Myrtle Beach, owned by Ronald Rozier. Big Lee and Harley were unable to hunt on Friday night, but made their presence known on the leaderboard after Saturday night's competition.

At least 10 of the Saturday Nite Hunt Top 20 scorers call South Carolina home.

Big Time Joe, a male Treeing Walker owned by Larry Cann of Bamberg, took 13th-place honors on Saturday with 400 points.

+65 IN PHOTOS: Saturday at the Grand American Coon Hunt

GRAND AMERICAN HISTORY

Hunter Seymore, an 11-year-old handler, made Grand American Coon Hunt history this past weekend, becoming the youngest hunter to enter the 2021 event and then becoming the youngest hunter in the event's 56-year history to have double cast wins and earn a Top 20 finish.

Seymore did so with Cash's Wipeout Roy, scoring 175+ in the Friday Nite Hunt, before placing 7th in the Saturday Nite Hunt with a 450+ score.

2021 Grand American Coon Hunt FINAL FOUR scoring

Place - Name, Breed, Sex, Age, Owner, handler, hometown, score

1st - NITECH 'PR' Timber Rockin Mia, TW, F, 5, Owned by Jerry Crawford Jr, Handled by Chase Stamper, Union, SC, 75+

2nd - 'PR' Brentwood Joe, TW, M, 6, Jamie Rivers, David Sullivan, Handled by TJ Turner, Malcolm, Ala., 50+

3rd - 'PR' Show Time Frankie, ENG, M, 3, Owned by Carlton Hobbs, Handled by David Norton, Greeneville, Tenn., 25+

4th - NITECH 'PR' Riverswamp Chance, TW, M, 3, Owned by Bryan Campbell, Handled by Chuck Kimmons, Ridgeville, SC, 0

Saturday Nite Hunt Top 20

Place Name, Breed, Sex, Owner, Hometown, State, Score

1. NTCH Hardluck's Loudmouth Big Lee, Eng, M, Chris Harley, Cameron, SC, 1025+

2. NTCH PR Rozier Peaches, TW, F, Ronald Rozier, Myrtle Beach, SC, 975+

3. NTCH PR Riverswamp Chance, TW, M, Campbell/Kimmons, Ridgeville, SC, 825+

4. GR PR The Tree Slamming Judge, TW, M, Franklin Card, Sumter, SC, 675+

5. NTCH PR Brentwood Joe, TW, M, Rivers/Sullivan, Malcolm, Ala., 650+

6. NTCH PR Timber Rockin Mia, TW, F, Crawford/Stamper, Union, SC, 575+

7. PR Cashs Wipeout Roy, TW, M, Cash/Seymore, Anderson, SC, 450+

8. GR PR Keatons Mud River Big Mack, TW, M, Keaton/Koch, Culloden, WV, 450+

9. GR PR River Bend Bess, TW, F, Shore/Hicks, Winston-Salem, NC, 425+

10. PR Rowdys Blue Crook, Blu, F, Faircloth/Faircloth, Lillington, NC, 400+

11. NTCH PR River Bend Steel, TW, F, Shore/Shore, Winston-Salem, NC, 400+

12. PR Anthonys Major, TW, M, Howard Anthony, Pierpont, Ohio, 400+

13. PR Big Time Joe, TW, M, Larry Cann, Bamberg, SC, 400+

14. NTCH PR Browns Jed, TW, M, Brown/Langley, Pinewood, SC 400+

15. GR PR Houdinis Magic Trick, TW, F, Ethan Slayer, Nickelsville, Va., 375+

16. NTCH PR C&ES Hardwood Whip, TW, M, Floyd/Cook, SC, 375+

17. PR Show Time Frankie, Eng, M, Hobbs/Norton, not available, 375+

18. PR Justa Tiny Bit Wild, TW, F, D. Fisher/C. Dunn, SC, 350+

19. PR Morgans Scrap, TW, M, D. Morgan/K. Sou, not available, 350+

20. GR PR Caldwells Southern Belle, TW, F, Reagin/Roberts, Lula, Ga., 325+

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E volleyball plays for state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News