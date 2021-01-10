GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Timber Rockin Mia wins 2021 Grand American Coon Hunt

Heavy rain in recent weeks, and some throughout competition on Friday, left standing water and challenging conditions for coonhounds and their handlers in the 2021 Grand American Coon Hunt, the 56th edition of the event hosted by the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds this past weekend.

However, the wet hunting grounds throughout most of the Palmetto State didn't stop Timber Rockin Mia, a 5-year-old Treeing Walker, from posting Top 10 finishes in both Friday and Saturday Nite Hunt competitions before taking Overall Hunt Winner honors in the Final Four cast hunt later on Saturday night.

Mia is owned by Jerry Crawford Jr and handled by Chase Stamper of Union, South Carolina.

Mia and Stamper finished 5th in the Friday Nite Hunt (with 450 points), then finished 6th in the Saturday Nite hunt (with 575 points), before taking top honors in Final Four cast scoring later on Saturday night (with 75 points).

A total of 259 dogs hunted in competition on Friday, and 226 dogs hunted in competition on Saturday.