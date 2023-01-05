GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: The hunt and 2022 final four

For the third consecutive year, I found myself heading to the Southeast portion of the United States on the first weekend of the year for the annual Grand American Coon Hunt. The 2022 weekend was pegged as the 57th Annual Grand American to be exact.

Most years, the weather forecast leading into the weekend is just about useless. So, forgive me if I was suspect of the weather that was predicted for Orangeburg in the weeks prior. Lo and behold, the weather ended up being even better than expected. No precipitation of any kind, with moderate temperatures, made for a perfect weekend to host a coon hunt and with that came a very successful 2022 Grand American.

While folks around the country were facing freezing temperatures and varying amounts of snow, a large number of hound enthusiasts had gathered in and around Orangeburg in our own little piece of paradise. Setting up Thursday, you could tell there was a good crowd in the area. The camper parking lot was full and vendors were pulling in one after another. Vendors were down according to the Grand American board members, mostly due to the issues businesses are facing getting the materials and supplies they need to have in order to make it worth their while to come to an event.

And while it may be true that there were less vendors there, you could still find just about anything you needed without leaving the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. In addition to vendors and campers, every gas station, restaurant, and hotel in the immediate area were full of dog boxes in every size and shape.

When Friday morning rolled around, the event was officially underway. From early on, there was a steady crowd in and around the headquarters building where we set up our booth. The Grand American Hunt Office was buzzing with guide coordinators from neighboring clubs going in and out, confirming the guides for the event.

Each time I attend, it reminds me of how well the area works together in putting this event on. There is strong leadership in the area, and it shows. Putting 550 dogs in the woods over a weekend is not easy to do. It only works when everyone buys in and puts in the effort necessary to achieve the common goal, which in this case is to put on the best event possible.

Grand American shows

Two buildings over, Danielle and Gary Champ were in the process of putting on one of the most successful Grand American shows in the event’s history. The decision to make it two full shows over the weekend has paid off and you can tell that by the support of the folks coming out to enter. This weekend in the licensed portions of their shows, they had 301 entries.

With that comes early mornings and late nights. With a 10 a.m. deadline, you can figure for the show to last into the afternoon. On Saturday evening, I wondered over to the show building at 5 p.m. and they were still in the registered portion of the Youth Show. Kudos to that team for the job they do putting that event on.

I would be remiss if I didn’t give a congratulations to the winners of the show! I won’t list all the winners, but I would like to give a shout-out to the winners of the show, Beth Jenkins, Lisa Beddingfield, Shane Beddingfield, Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Kristian Lewis and Katee Lewis. That is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. As is any distinction you receive in a show of this magnitude, so congratulations to all the winners over the course of the weekend.

On the other side of things, the hunt was an overwhelming success as well. As always, many folks came to Orangeburg for their chance at competing against some top dogs from across the country. The field started with almost 400 pre-entries getting signed up prior to the event. And with a couple of huge days of walk-up entries, they ended with 544 total hunt entries over the two-night event.

While I was typing up results for the two days, it was hard to miss the quality of the scores and how few dead casts were coming in. Honestly, standing out in the fresh air after dinner each evening, it was plain to see that the weather was perfectly set up for treeing coons. You add that effect to the effort put forth by guides to get hot coons in and around their hunting areas, it’s easy to see how the scores would be positively affected.

Besides the low number of dead casts, the cut-off scores for the Top 20 each night stood out as well. Comparing it to the past couple of years when one coon and staying out of trouble would more than likely get you a spot in the Top 20, the 2022 year was drastically more competitive for placements with cut-off scores of 400+ on Friday and 450+ on Saturday, respectively.

As Saturday night was winding into Sunday morning, I rolled into the headquarters, ready to catch up on the night’s hunt, and looking forward to tagging along on the final cast. I was enjoying my time when I took a chance to jump up and capture a picture of the folks in the hunt office hard at work as the 3 a.m. deadline was fast approaching.

John Sapier and Dale Weatherford were working on double checking cards and handling the one or two issues that came in. David McKee and Harry Ott were in the back discussing judges and guides for the final cast, while also looking forward to the 2023 Grand American and what needed to be done in the coming weeks.

Tucked in the back corner was Ashely Moss typing results and compiling results for that night’s Top 20 and, even more importantly, figuring out who would be competing in the final cast. They are just a few of the cogs in the machine that make this major event work. And I hope that everyone who has a part in the Grand American knows how much everyone appreciates the hard work they put in from early in the morning until the last cast is in at night.

The final four

When the clock struck 3 a.m., 22 dogs had achieved double cast wins over the weekend. Of those 22 dogs, four stood above the rest with their combined two-night cast winning scores. Those dogs were: ‘PR’ T&T’s Big Train being handled by Hunter Garnto, NITECH ‘PR’ Roberts Backwoods Quinn being handled by Jason Roberts, ‘PR’ Iron Swamp Carolina Clifford being handled by Wade Windham, and ‘PR’ Wipeout Gin N Juice being handled by Will Deloach.

Chris Harley, Mendel Miller, and Eric Brown were tasked with judging the final cast, while Don Nettles agreed to guide the cast for the second time in the past handful of years. With judges, guide and dogs all determined, the convoy hit the road heading for the woods. We headed east of Orangeburg to North, where we pulled down a lane surrounded by pines and reached our destination. The weather was warmer than I had remembered in the past, sitting in the low to mid 40s. There could have been a slight breeze, but none was evident in the pines that we were standing in.

The dogs were cut loose at 4:04 a.m. and the cast was underway. There were some stray barks, but no dogs were struck until the minute was up. Once the minute elapsed, Gin was quickly struck in for 100, followed by Train for 75. We had cut loose down a cut path into a hardwood creek bottom. Train was steady in keeping the strike open, and eventually worked himself into an area where he loaded up on a tree.

Hunter was patient, patient enough that Judge Harley put the stationary on him. With the stationary running, Train was treed, and the cast was en route to the treed hound. Train was found off the edge of the roadbed, right beside what appeared to be an abandoned trailer in the woods.

After arriving at the tree, Quinn, Gin and Clifford were found to be around the tree and handled as such. After eight minutes of shine time, it was determined that the tree was slick, and Train was minused his strike and tree points. A discussion arose about the possibility of Quinn being in heat, but it could not be determined and the judges made the call to move forward with the cast. After the first drop, the scores sat at: Train 200-, Quinn 0, Clifford 0, and Juice 0.

With timeout called, the cast proceeded to walk a couple hundred yards along a page wire fence to the creek bottom to cut loose. The dogs were released with 35 minutes left to hunt at 4:54 a.m. Similar to the last drop, there was silence until the minute had just about expired when Wade struck Clifford for 100, followed by Quinn for 75, Gin for 50 and Train for 25 just after the minute. Close to 10 minutes had gone by when Clifford let out an unmistakable locate and Wade wasted no time in calling him treed. Train joined in for 75 shortly after.

As we were heading to the closed tree, it became evident that a third dog was at the tree. It turned out to be Quinn and she would be on the hook for her strike points, and maybe more depending on how the tree was scored. Also, on the way in, Gin had been declared treed split and when her three minutes was up, Mendel went with Will to handle her. It took about one second to find Clifford’s coon and put the first plus points of the night on the scorecard. Hunter and Jason elected to recast Quinn and Train while Wade used his option to keep Clifford on leash to head to Gin’s tree.

Gin’s tree was a broken-off, hollow snag about 15 feet tall. The tree was surrounded by vines that led into a nearby pine tree. After using all eight minutes of shine time, the tree was circled. By the time the tree was scored, only two minutes remained in the cast. Quinn had struck back in for 25 and was opening behind the cast.

With her opening, Clifford and Gin were cut loose toward her where the last seconds of hunt time ticked off the clock. With the sound of the stopwatch alerting us the hunt was over, Wade and his trusty hound Clifford were crowned the 2022 Grand American Nite Hunt Champions. It never gets old seeing someone achieve a lifelong dream and winning a hunt they have been working toward for years.

As the sun peaked up over the treetops on my way to the hotel around 7 a.m., I was able to reflect on another successful event. I always think about how lucky I am to see the top hounds in the country compete in top casts all throughout the year. It’s something I don’t take for granted. To conclude, I just want to congratulate everyone on their accomplishments in Orangeburg. Good people and good dog work made for a great weekend. Here is to 57 more years of the Grand American Coon Hunt!