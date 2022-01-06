 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: The 2022 schedule

Friday, Jan. 7

  • 7 a.m. - Gates open
  • 8 a.m.-6 p.m. - Barns open
  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m. - Bench Show entries taken for Friday’s show in the Bates Building. Please bring your UKC Easy Entry Card or your registration certificate.
  • 10 a.m. - Opening ceremonies in the Bates Building and bench show begins.
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Changes or corrections on the advanced entry for either Friday or Saturday night, in the headquarters building corner office.
  • 12 p.m. - Confirm all advanced entries for Friday night hunt in the headquarters building corner office. UKC Easy Entry Card or registration certificate required to enter.
  • 1 p.m. - Treeing contest - $5
  • 2 p.m. - Deadline to confirm all entries
  • 3:30 p.m. - Prayer/drawing out of casts at the headquarters building. Handlers must report to stake

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • 3 a.m. - Friday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.
  • 8 a.m.-6 p.m. - Barns open
  • 7 a.m. - Gates open
  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m. - Bench show entries taken for youth, and Saturdays show in the Bates Building. Please bring UKC Easy Entry Card or registration certificate. UKC-licensed youth bench show will be held after the licensed bench show.
  • 9 a.m. - Presentation of trophies/Friday night’s winner’s photos to be taken.
  • 10 a.m. - Entries close for bench show.
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Changes or corrections on advanced entry for Saturday night, in the headquarters building corner office.
  • 12 p.m. - Confirm all advanced entries for Friday night hunt in the headquarters building. Walk-on entries taken. UKC Easy Entry Card or registration certificate required to enter.
  • 1 p.m. - Treeing contest - $5
  • 2 p.m. - Deadline to confirm all entries. Walk on entries close.
  • 3:30 p.m. - Prayer/drawing out of casts at the headquarters building. Handlers must report to stake

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • 3 a.m. - Saturday night scorecards must be returned to the headquarters building corner office.
  • After scores and placements have been tabulated - Presentation of trophies/Saturday night’s winners’ photos to be taken.
  • 3:30 a.m. - Final Four will hunt to determine Grand American overall champion.
