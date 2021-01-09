GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Friday Nite Hunt won by Big Bubb from Virginia

"I don't think the crowd is what we normally see and, really, we didn't want the crowd that we normally see, because we don't want that negative impact," McKee said. "I know the restaurants and hotels nearby are appreciative of this event.

"We've done all we can do to disinfect the bathrooms and have hand sanitizer at many locations and do this the right way. That's a good thing about this fairgrounds location, people can spread out and enjoy themselves."

In the youth bench show, there were 47 entries for young people to show their dogs. That number was more than double the 20-plus entries during the 2020 event.

Nearly 60 vendors brought their wares to sell at this year's Grand American event, compared to the normal number of 130 or more. Many who came this year reported to McKee that sales were going well and customers were finding what they needed and making purchases.

"We've been in business about 27 years and we've been here every one of those years," said Rock Hill's Ray Conrad, owner of Bright Eyes Lights, an industry leader in hunting headlamp equipment and a main sponsor of the Grand American Coon Hunt. "This is normally one of our three or four biggest weekends of the year.

"The crowd's not quite as big this year, but we are blessed and we are selling some of everything we brought. We are very happy with the turnout, particularly during these times. I'm a retired chemist from Duke Energy, and I started this (business) a long time ago. I'm a real technical guy and I love sitting there and working to get something just right. All four of the handlers with the dogs who make the Final Four here will receive one of our products, a $339 product. This is a great event and we enjoy seeing a lot of the same people here every year."

