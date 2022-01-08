GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: Friday Nite champ seeks underdog win

Roberts Backwood Quinn is looking to become the ultimate underdog.

The Treeing Walker, owned by Jason Roberts of Pelzer, finished first in the Friday Nite Hunt at the Grand American Coon Hunt based at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

Roberts, along with handler Heath Berry, were on property in Laurens County. They finished with a score of 987.5.

"It was a good hunt," Roberts said. "We had a three-dog cast and everyone was a wonderful sportsman. The dogs worked well together and we were able to tree coon after coon."

Berry said the duo began competing at the Orangeburg event as teenagers in 1995.

"It would be a dream to win (the Grand American)," Berry said. "We've always wanted to place good; we've never thought about winning. We ain't those big guys that have the $100,000 dogs. I think the little guys need to win every once in a while."

Despite being an in-state dog, Quinn had only hunted the Laurens property once last year, Berry said.

To prepare for this year's Grand American, the duo said the key was to hunt as often as possible.

"We hunt all over the United States, so she's used to going to different territories," Roberts said. "You just have to hunt, that's all you can do, put them in the woods. The more you put them out there, the better they're gonna get."

"And hopefully the coons move," Berry said with a laugh.

According to the duo, the raccoons were moving Friday during the early hours when they began their hunt.

"Some people credit the early movement to the weather, but I've always thought it will be when they're going to eat," Roberts said. "I have buckets where they will sit on them from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and other times they won't hit until 3 a.m."

Joshua Livingston of Bowman was another hunter who went out early and had some success. Hard Rock Lil, owned by Livingston and Sam Drains, finished seventh in the Friday Nite Hunt with a score of 600.

"We turned loose early, about 7 p.m., so it wasn't as cold as some of the later casts," Livingston said. "It looked like the gang moved better early than the ones that tried to go a little bit later. I hope that's an advantage. We'll turn loose early again and see if we can't get a gang moving early again."

Being from Bowman, Livingston said he felt Lil may have had a bit of an advantage being close to home.

"She went back to where she knew, and looked good with where she was last night," Livingston said. "She treed a coon right out of the truck for 225+, after going about a mile by herself she gets another 150+, then about 30 minutes hunting by ourselves, she got another one."

The top-ranked out-of-state dog was T&T's Big Train owned by Trey Yother of Williamsburg, Va. Big Train finished with a score of 775 after the Friday Nite Hunt.

"It was rough hunting out there," handler Hunter Garnto said. "There was water waist deep all night (in Florence), but all the dogs did good. (Big Train) just got it done, I've had him at my house (in South Carolina) for two months to prepare for this hunt and he did what he had to do. He brought his A-game."

The hunters will venture out Saturday and into Sunday morning, with the top 20 overall scorers recognized before having the Final Four hunt for the right to be called Grand American Champion. The Final Four is made up of the two scorers from Friday and Saturday hunts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0