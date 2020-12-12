Grand American 2021 on schedule for January, with minor changes

The largest annual event in Orangeburg County is scheduled to be held as planned in the first full week of January 2021 with minor adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.
Apart from spacing out the fewer vendors attending and encouraging mask-wearing practices for all in proximity of others, the Grand American Hunt and Show that showcases the Grand American Coon Hunt is expected to take place without any drawbacks at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
Dates for the 56th annual event -- which includes nightly competitive hunts where coonhounds and their handlers earn points for treeing and identifying raccoons -- are Jan. 8-10.
Information and online links for all events planned, including bench shows, can be found at orangeburgchamber.com and at ukcdogs.com/grand-american.
"Everything is still planned as scheduled," David McKee, president of the Grand American Coon Hunt, said this past week. "We are going to be making sure everybody does their best to have social distancing and wear masks.
"We have changed some of the entrances and added protections for the exchange of money, including hand sanitizers."
There's no exact number known at this time as to how many regularly attending vendors at the event will not be here with their wares this time around. Some who live in states where there have been mandatory lockdowns likely will not be traveling to Orangeburg.
"We still have some vendors who will be (setting up shop) inside (fairgrounds buildings), so we plan to space them out as much as possible," McKee said. "To be honest with you, I don't know how different it will be, but it will be different for all of us. We're just trying our best to get through it, at this point.
"We're just thankful the governor's office is allowing us to do it. This is a big impact for Orangeburg and a lot of our hunting clubs across the state. They have expressed that they are just thankful we are able to still have it."
The deadline for coon hunters to register their entries for competition was Thursday. All entries postmarked by then will be accepted once they arrive by mail. McKee has noticed the number of entries is down compared to most years. But a good turnout of handlers, owners and dogs is expected for the night hunts in and around The T&D Region.
"The entries, they are down some, maybe 20% or so," McKee said. "I'm hoping we will get a bunch in the mail the next few days.
"We always get a few more around Monday and Tuesday."
McKee said his phone has been constantly ringing in recent days, with folks asking if the Grand American has been called off or canceled. He has gladly told everyone that the event is still on the schedule, even when they've called during time he is hunting with his grandson.
"Last night, I spent about as much time on the phone as I did hunting," McKee said. "But we've learned that social media can be good and bad.
"Some have posted that it's been canceled or that there won't be any vendors there, or that no spectators will be allowed. All that is false. We are working as hard as we can to make it as close to normal as possible. We still want to keep it family-oriented and fun."
McKee said there might be some different arena set up in buildings including the Bates Building, where bleachers might be moved out, leaving space for people to bring their own fan chairs to space apart while watching dogs during bench show competitions.
The major noticeable difference this year promises to be located outside all buildings, with the elimination of "the hill," known for decades as a great place for young and old alike to slide down while sitting on a piece of cardboard, trash can lids or other makeshift sleds.
"The hill is gone, so that's going to look different," McKee said. "No more sliding down the hill on cardboard, something my kids and grandkids both did.
"It being gone gives us more room, if we need it. But I don't know that we will this year. In the future that could be more helpful."
Plenty of vendors and hunting-related items, coon dogs and puppies will be located across the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds property.
"If you don't feel comfortable going into one of the buildings, you have the opportunity to stay in the outdoor area and check on everything," McKee said. "It's a big gathering for a lot of people.
"It's the only time some of these folks see each other all year long. And, even though it's a bit of work for me, I look forward to it every year."
