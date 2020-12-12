Grand American 2021 on schedule for January, with minor changes

"We still have some vendors who will be (setting up shop) inside (fairgrounds buildings), so we plan to space them out as much as possible," McKee said. "To be honest with you, I don't know how different it will be, but it will be different for all of us. We're just trying our best to get through it, at this point.

"We're just thankful the governor's office is allowing us to do it. This is a big impact for Orangeburg and a lot of our hunting clubs across the state. They have expressed that they are just thankful we are able to still have it."

The deadline for coon hunters to register their entries for competition was Thursday. All entries postmarked by then will be accepted once they arrive by mail. McKee has noticed the number of entries is down compared to most years. But a good turnout of handlers, owners and dogs is expected for the night hunts in and around The T&D Region.

"The entries, they are down some, maybe 20% or so," McKee said. "I'm hoping we will get a bunch in the mail the next few days.

"We always get a few more around Monday and Tuesday."