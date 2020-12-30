 Skip to main content
Gamecocks to host Florida on Thursday
Gamecocks to host Florida on Thursday

COLUMBIA — After seeing its SEC opener against Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements associated with the Ole Miss' program, South Carolina women's basketball will now host Florida on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. The game will air on SEC Network+.

Thursday's game replaces the originally scheduled meeting between the Gamecocks and Gators, which had been set for Feb. 25. The Gators were originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt, which had to postpone its first three SEC contests due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its program.

Tickets issued for the original Dec. 31 game will be honored for the 4 p.m. game against Florida. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

