Gamecocks receive NCAA Notice of Allegations

The South Carolina men's basketball program has been served with a notice of allegations from the NCAA as a result of the federal investigation of pay-for-play, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said Thursday in a statement. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues.

"We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."

Sports Illustrated, thanks to a records request to South Carolina, found the official Notice of Allegations, charging the school with a "single Level I violation" for former assistant coach Lamont Evans "allegedly accepting at least $5,865 in bribes in 2015-16 from agent and runner Christian Dawkins," according to the story.

The notice and Sports Illustrated report says the bribes were "in exchange for Evans arranging meetings" between Dawkins and former Gamecock guard and McDonald's All-American P.J. Dozier.

