GAMECOCK BASKETBALL: USC plans to make most of season amid COVID

It adds up, said assistant coach Chuck Martin, to a versatile, skilled roster.

"One of the things that might be overlooked is how deep we are," Martin said. "We've got depth at every position."

Along with Lawson (13.4 point average last year) and Minaya, the Gamecocks return speedy guard Jermaine Couisnard and lengthy Keyshawn Bryant.

Couisnard took control of the point guard spot in the middle of the year and came alive during Southeastern Conference play to average 12.1 points and lead the team with 95 assists. Couisnard's bank shot as time ran out lifted the Gamecocks to their centerpiece victory last season, an 81-78 victory over then No. 10 Kentucky.

Bryant missed the first eight games of last season with injury and was slow to find his form. But the 6-foot-5 junior with the really long arms found his stride during SEC play and finished averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.

"I never really went through an injury before," Bryant said. "That was kind of like my first major injury. Somehow I bounced back."

Other things to watch for during South Carolina's season: