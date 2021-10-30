Game notes: Clemson vs. Florida State

• Clemson improved to 56-5 against ACC opponents (including postseason play) since the start of the 2015 season.

• Clemson improved to 72-6 in regular season play since the start of the 2015 season. All six of Clemson's regular season losses in that span have been decided by a final margin of 10 or fewer points.

• Clemson led 17-13 at halftime and has now won 92 of its last 94 games, including each of its last 55, when leading at halftime.

• Though Clemson would later trail in the fourth quarter, Clemson led 17-13 after a scoreless third quarter and is now 114-2 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.

• Clemson recorded 22 first downs to Florida State’s 11 and now has a 111-2 record when totaling more first downs than its opponent since 2011.

• After holding Florida State to 20 points in the win, Clemson has now won 94 of its last 95 games when holding teams under 23 points (dates to 2010), including 89 straight prior to a season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia in 2021.

GAME NOTES