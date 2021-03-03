Five Gamecocks invited to 2021 NFL Combine

Fifth-year senior who returned to his more natural position of left guard and started all 10 contests... named one of four permanent team captains... led an offensive line that helped Kevin Harris become the Gamecocks' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013... was the most experienced player on the squad with 39 career starts (16 at left guard, 12 at right guard and 11 at left tackle)... appeared in 45 games overall... started each of the last 36 games consecutively.

Junior middle linebacker who was the vocal leader of the defense... named one of four permanent team captains... earned fourth-team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele... started each of the first nine games, missing the final contest with an ankle injury... led the team in tackles for the second-straight year with 86 stops... averaged 9.6 tackles per game, sixth in the SEC... had four games with at least 11 tackles during the season... logged 11 stops in the season opener against Tennessee... credited with 13 stops, including a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss in the win at Vanderbilt... also had his lone sack of the season against the Commodores... notched a career-best 19 tackles at LSU... it was the most tackles in a game by a Gamecock since Roy Hart had 19 stops at Nebraska in 1987... nearly matched that total with 18 tackles at Ole Miss... had two of the top 17 single-game tackles total recorded at the FBS level in 2020... one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award... recorded 199 tackles in just 26 games over the past three seasons, including 21 starts... had 10.5 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks... credited with two interceptions, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.