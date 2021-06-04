Ex-Edisto wrestler winning gold

Even as a state wrestling champion at Edisto High School, a gold medal seemed to be in the future for Xavier Johnson.

His high school head coach, Jerry Narbo, even predicted back in 2013 a future spot on the United States Olympic team for the prized pupil.

Fast forward eight years and those dreams are not totally out of reach for Johnson. He finished as a second alternate at this year's Olympic Trials, leaving him in a "wait and see" mode is regards to going to Tokyo, Japan, this summer.

This has not stopped the Marine Corps sergeant from racking up medals. Recently he took first place at 67 kgs (172 pounds) at the Senior Pan American Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Johnson went 4-0 at the tournament, outscoring his competition 38-3. In the finals, he finished off Enyer Feliciano of the Dominican Republic in just 1:12, scoring a 2-pointer, followed by a lift for 4 points and finally a huge throw for five to win 11-0, securing his first international gold medal.

Fellow Marine Jamel Johnson (Xavier defeated him in April to win the Senior National title) also won gold. The two Johnsons were two of six U.S. medalists at the four-day Pan Am Games.