Ex-Bamberg, Mets star Mookie Wilson still loves the game

He’s got a little more gray in the facial area, but the smile and laugh remain timeless.

Just as memorable are the playing days: first at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, then with the University of South Carolina and eventually with the New York Mets, winning a World Series.

Such is the life for William Heyward “Mookie” Wilson whenever he’s around fans of all ages at the ballpark. Between serving as a club ambassador for the Mets or signing autographs, the now 66-year-old Wilson makes appearances as part of the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Recently at Segra Park, Wilson was doing the former and latter before and after the Columbia Fireflies' game as part of “Faith and Family Night.”

“I love being at the ballpark,” Wilson said. “I love meeting fans and every fan has a story. I’ve met fans that have never been to New York. I’ve met Philly fans that have never been to Philadelphia. But they’re baseball fans and that’s most important.”

Wilson was impressed with the family atmosphere around a minor league facility like Segra Park. He was especially appreciative of having so many fans remember his on-field play outside of the dramatic Game 6 at bat against the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series.

“I think being part of baseball history is important to me,” he said. “It’s important for the fans to understand the history of the game. It’s important for local people to understand people who grew up here and were a big part of the game.

“I’d like to believe that we made baseball more than just winning a World Series Game 6. Although that’s the highlight for me, it's much more than that and being able to share my beliefs, my faith with people and let me know that baseball was fun, but it wasn’t the beginning and the end.

“You play baseball to win, but you’re here on earth to win as well. To win at life … that’s what I want people to understand.”

For Wilson, it all began in Bamberg. One of 12 siblings, he and his six brothers all played baseball for the Red Raiders and were instrumental in setting a national high school record with eight straight Class 2A state titles from 1974-81.

“The one thing people have to understand is that baseball was a tradition in my family,” Wilson said. “Everybody played baseball. My father taught, there were seven boys and all seven of us played under David Horton, which is pretty amazing.

“Baseball was not an option in my family. It was a necessity. And we grew up on a farm and we didn't have theaters to go to and stuff like that. So baseball is something that we used for recreation.

“And, you know, it just worked out that my father was just a baseball fanatic and he taught us a lot about the game and how to approach it and it just carried over into high school to college.”

Wilson was originally set to enroll at nearby South Carolina State College. The school discontinued the program just days after he signed a letter of intent, resulting in Wilson spending two seasons at Spartanburg Methodist College.

Upon arriving at the University of South Carolina, Wilson found himself trying to adjust to a different setting as one of the team’s first African American players. He helped the Gamecocks reach the 1977 College World Series, where he was named to the all-tournament team.

“It was fun,” said Wilson about playing at South Carolina, where he developed a close friendship with future Met teammate and newly inducted South Carolina Athletics Hall of Famer Ed Lynch.

“C’mon, you go to college, it’s fun. We had a lot of fun. The game wasn’t serious. We played for fun. It wasn’t about your next contract or anything like that nature. You played the game. It got you out of the classroom for a weekend or stuff like that. So it was a real lot of fun.

“It’s one of the most exciting times I had and we went to the World Series in 1977 and that was so much fun. That was just a whole lot of fun. That’s when baseball was just baseball. That’s why I enjoyed it.”

Wilson played 12 seasons in the major leagues, 10 with the Mets. Playing with and against Hall of Fame players like Dave Winfield, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Ozzie Smith and Nolan Ryan, plus the lifelong friendships developed, was a “dream come true.”

These days, fans can watch Wilson talk about his days in New York in the ESPN 30-for-30 “Once Upon a Time in Queens.”

While Lynch spent 4-1/2 hours getting interviewed for the project in Arizona, Wilson spent a whole day in a Midlands hotel reminiscing about that 1986 season.

“It was one of the best interviews that I’ve had because I got to talk about friends and family and bring up things that were really a lot of fun for everyone, including the fans.”

As for the declining participation of African American players in baseball, Wilson did not sugarcoat the issue.

“I think it’s a number of reasons why you see fewer Mookie Wilsons in the game and economics is a big part of it. We don't have local little leagues like we used to. You know, the local grocery stores or the pharmacy put $25 in and put a name on a T-shirt and every kid can play. But those days are gone.

“If you don't play travel ball now, and a lot of families can’t afford to pay the full $5,000 for their kid to play baseball during the summer and that hurts. Now it’s still there for those who can afford it. But those athletes are going to other sports, namely basketball and football. So hey, that’s the way it is.”