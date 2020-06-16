Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class

Earnhardt Jr. also got his first big break in 1998 when he raced full-time in the Busch Series — for his dad. He took full advantage by winning back-to-back series titles in 1998 and 1999 before posting his first two Cup wins as a rookie in 2000.

But even without a Cup title on his resume, Junior carved out his own niche in the series.

He won 26 races, including the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. He won the Pepsi 400 in July 2001, the first race at Daytona following his father's fatal crash. He also won four straight races at Talladega from 2001-03.

And when he finally walked away from full-time Cup driving after the 2017 season, he earned his 15th consecutive most popular driver award.

Junior also spoke his mind and became a social media favorite and now will be part of the father-son driver tandem enshrined in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Earnhardt will be the feature attraction at the induction ceremony, he will be honored with some other former stars.