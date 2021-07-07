DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Zoo sadism on the roadways

My wife and I decided to build a trellis over our blueberry bushes to keep the birds off of our crop this year. I used some bamboo we have on the farm to make a frame and then we threw an old tennis net over it. Worked pretty good until the bamboo began to dry out, buckle and snap.

Obviously we needed a more permanent situation, so I gathered my life savings and headed to Lowe's to purchase some treated lumber for three times what it cost last year. The drive to town was pleasant and uneventful. Coming home proved a little more traumatic.

About 5 miles from home on the Belleville Road is a creek bottom. Until Saturday the only things I remember about this little cold spot is to watch for deer at night (I’ve hit one there), and when we have a flash flood, the Highway Patrol often blocks the road because water comes over it. This spot is on a slow curve and as I came around the curve, I saw a sedan make a weird movement in the road. In a second or two I realized why. A very large tortoise had just about made it across the road and now the left tire was lined up on the slow-moving turtle. I watched as the tire hit it and it flipped up under the car. The driver who suddenly noticed he wasn’t alone on this country road turned his face as we passed. Don’t blame him.