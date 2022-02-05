DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Walking with friends

Deer season has passed as well as the Grand Passage of water fowl. Dove season has come and gone without much fanfare. The only notable change from cold, work, work, cold after the holidays it seems is the steady frequency of funerals for friends, acquaintances and loved ones.

It is small game season though, and the anticipation of coming out of the woodwork to visit with old friends gives a glimmer of good things to come and possibly a semi return to what we once dismissed as “normalcy.”

I scheduled a quail hunt for myself and three friends with Deerfield Plantation in St. George. I really researched everything in South Carolina and eastern Georgia looking for a place that had good natural habitat, reasonable price and overnight accommodations. It didn’t take me long talking with the owner, Hugh Walters, to help me make up my mind.

The plan was for myself, my friends Glen Hutto and his son Joshua and my medical school roommate Dr. Claude Galphin to converge on Deerfield at noon on Friday and have a half-day hunt, spend the night and then hunt the next morning before leaving. Hugh offered accommodations in his new cabin or in the 150-year-old plantation house. We chose the latter.

We broke into two groups. Claude and I hunted with Marshall and Glen and Josh hunted with Mr. Jackie. The birds were just put out and so still bunched in groups of three. It was rather easy shooting but still a few got away and we could only wish them long life and happiness as they flew off into the distance. In all honesty, we know pen-raised birds have a very poor chance of survival but if they make in through the first year, they have a chance to become wild nesting birds.

Sixty birds were put out for the afternoon hunt and between the two groups about half were found and taken. The evening meal and conversation in front of the big dining room fireplace was so very comfortable, and Hugh and I reminisced about people whom we both knew in years past. We had a choice between seafood or pork chops with all of the trimmings.

Ms. Julia and Ms. Mamie did an incredible job. I love Southern cooking! On a cold winter night there is nothing better. We followed the successful hunt with Dry Sack Sherry and a good bottle of wine. After dinner, we capped it off with a little higher-octane libation in front of the fireplace.

That night the temperature dropped to the mid to high 20s. The guides put out the birds while we roused and got breakfast. The wind was up and the frost was thick when we let our enthusiastic canine friends out to stretch their legs prehunt. It was soon evident that because of the cold, the birds were moving around and some of the birds from the day before were together. These had moved over into head high briars and myrtle bushes. It was difficult to even swing the gun on these birds and resulted in our hunting singles.

It was as close to hunting wild birds as you could get. It took more shells but Claude and I actually shot better and we collected a few more birds than the day before as did Glen and Joshua despite one of their young dogs going a bit wild. Our dogs were consistent, hunted close and had excellent noses.

Much to our surprise, Hugh didn’t kick us out of the door when we got back to the plantation house. Julia and Mamie had a lunch of fried chicken, pineapple cobbler, wild rice and gravy, and field peas set for us. What a welcomed and incredible meal. Each meal we were joined by the family. Hugh, his wife Donna, Marshal, Mr. Jackie and Colson (Hugh’s grandson and understudy) sat down like old friends and made pleasant dinner conversation.

By the time we were packed up, our birds were picked or breasted to order and packaged for the trip home. To say we were pleased with our hunt would be an understatement. I will go back at least yearly. Claude has become an expert and well-traveled fly fishermen and will soon go to Mongolia to brave the wilds to fly fish. He and I went to Alaska several years ago, where he helped this novice come to love the sport.

I thought I would reciprocate with a hunting trip (something he hasn’t had a lot of chances to do over the years). To say he enjoyed himself would also be an understatement. He has since bought three upland 20-gauge shotguns and has taken his family quail hunting. I think Mr. Hugh Walters helped create a monster.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

