DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Twists and turns

At a time when my peers are sitting on beaches (or more likely in rocking chairs) I’m working harder and longer than I ever have. As a result, I have to take my opportunities to hunt and fish regardless of tides or weather.

I normally don’t do either on Sundays, a recent weekend was so beautiful I headed to the Edisto River swamp with no intention of taking a deer but I carried a rifle nonetheless. I have some really nice food plots this year and sitting over one on a cool day when the temperature drops usually results in seeing dozens of deer.

With the mosquitoes stunned from the frost, I thought it reasonably sane to walk slowly down into the swamp. I wanted to hunt the way I used to in my youth before I had access to farm equipment and multiple acres of land to hunt. The way I used to hunt in the Francis Marion National Forest when I lived in Charleston. Walk slowly one step at a time and look, observe my surroundings, find a white oak flat and just sit under a tree and watch.

It took me a couple of hours to ease down the swamp road and then the deer paths leading to a place I had in mind. The squirrels furiously ran up and down trees grabbing nuts for their long winter storage. I noticed a few more acorns on the ground this year than in the last three or so. The leaves are just starting to fall and it seems a little behind schedule this year.

At one point I met a doe in a small clearing at about 20 yards. I stopped and she stood and stared for 30 seconds and decided I wasn’t a threat. How do they know? She dropped her head and slowly moved off to my left. She never squalled her alarm to disrupt the woods. I was grateful.

Once I nestled into the roots beneath my tree, I glanced around. I was somewhat startled at how this area had changed over the years that I have owned this farm. How long has it been? 32 years? Some of the old, weather-beaten oaks are starting to break up and die. The understory was now mature and provides a hundred yards of visibility.

Thirty two years! When I bought this place, my father had another quarter of a century to live. My practice had just become profitable. The first Gulf War had not yet begun. I was young and hopeful.

It was now witching time. You know, the time of the day when the sun gets low, the air cools and begins to drop and roll downhill. The turkeys began their slow walk to nesting trees and the deer move out of their haunts to feeding areas that people have left to sleep indoors. I love the dawn of a fresh new day and the lights of a new sky, but I think I prefer this time of the day.

It’s November. How did that happen? With the struggles of our country, indeed our world, the passing of time seems to have become an afterthought. The year will be over and forgotten soon. Could I not say that about my own life? No one knows when the moment will come but am I now at least in the October of my life?

But for now the woods are peaceful. The animals are moving and the wind has died.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

