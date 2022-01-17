DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: This ole gun/part II: 'Sweet 16'

The first column I ever wrote was about Dr. Bill Whetsell. That was way back in the 1980s. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, but time hasn’t clouded my memories of Dr. Bill and all of the men of his time that took time to culture my love of the outdoors.

For many years, Dr. Whetsell and his brothers Hamp and Heyward would have a camp out at their farm in Four Hole swamp between Christmas and New Year’s Day. They tried to involve many of the doctors that he worked with but also would invite the physicians' boys once they were of age.

At about 12 years of age, my Dad and I and Dr. Roy Campbell and his son Craig would go down for a dove shoot or the Saturday barbecue at Otter Pond. As Craig and I got older, we were invited to camp in the old swamp house for the week. It was heaven.

We could hunt nearly 20 hours a day as there were duck hunts, dove hunts, coon hunts, rabbit hunts and deer drives. The cook fire was manned all day by Mr. George Washington and friends and coffee, eggs and biscuits were on the hearth nonstop.

The deer drive was on Saturday morning. I remember Dr. Bill giving his safety and rules speech, which I obviously missed a good part of because I did the unthinkable and shot a doe. But I do remember his shotgun. It was a Browning light A-5 that my father called a “Sweet 16." It looked a lot light the Light 12 I borrowed from my father, but it seemed to have a magical aura attached to it maybe because of who carried it.

I went off to college and dental school and lost track of the goings on at Otter Pond. I used those days off to duck hunt with my friend Hugh McLaurin. When I came back to town after my education, I got a call from Alva (Doc’s nephew). He said they were going to have a rabbit hunt at Otter Pond and Dr. Whetsell wanted me to come. He did mention that it might be the last rabbit hunt for Doc.

I showed up at Otter Pond on a dank, cold, rainy Saturday. Dr. Whetsell and Glenn Houser were driving around in his truck making the rounds. I walked over to the truck soaked to the bone. I noticed that even though Doc wasn’t able to take a stand, he had his Sweet 16 on the seat between them.

Mr. Houser said,” Boy you better get in, you are going to catch your death of cold." Before I could move or respond, Dr. Whetsell gave me the second biggest compliment of my life. He said, ”Nah, he’s used to being out,” and with that they drove off.

That was the last rabbit hunt for Doc. After a stent in The Methodist Oaks, my longtime friend and idol Dr. Bill passed away. It happened that that same week, I came down with the worst case of flu I have ever had. I missed his funeral and was lying in bed when the doorbell rang.

I stumbled downstairs and to my surprise Dr. Bill Jr., Dr. Whetsell’s oldest son, was standing on the stoop with a bag and gun case. He told me that his brother Danny and him had decided that Dr. Bill would want me to have their Dad’s shotgun.

With that, he handed me the gun case, thus giving me the biggest compliment of my life. He turned and walked back to his car. I was stunned almost into silence. All I could say was, “Thank you,” as he walked away. The bag was full of vintage 16 gauge shot shells, some of paper hull design. In the case was the used but near-perfect Browning. Tears of gratitude welled up as I thought about the thought that must have gone into this decision. I could only hope that Dr. Bill would have approved.

The little Sweet 16 is my most prized of all of the firearms in my collection. I take it out and oil it often and when I do get invited to the odd rabbit hunt, I chose this gun. Just holding the gun floods me with memories that are too numerous to put into the written word in one column. I have no idea what will happen to this gun when I am gone. I can’t think of one person in the world who is worthy of it, though I will seek out Doc’s descendants before that time comes. As of now, it means too much to let it go.

