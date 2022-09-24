DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: This ole gun/part 4: Uncle Chuck’s elk rifle

My Uncle Chuck Boudreau was one of my childhood heroes. He was married to my mother’s little sister Margaret. He, like a lot of my uncles, worked at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, where he met my aunt.

Uncle Chuck didn’t suffer fools very well, which was a little confusing since he always seemed to have time for me. He and Aunt Margaret took me on vacations to Panama City, Florida, and I tagged along with his friends to a lake house they shared.

As a kid I was fascinated with stories about his elk and sheep hunting out west. He had a full curl ram on the walk of his den. In his later years, he came to visit me after I bought my farm to deer hunt and we went to Edisto Beach fishing during the fall. I appreciated his attention so much that when my dog Easton sired some pups, I offered and he accepted the pick of the litter, Max.

About 10 years ago, Uncle Chuck developed multiple myeloma. He fought it with few side effects for a few years. Not long ago he also was diagnosed with melanoma, which had spread. At the same time, my Aunt Margaret was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Obviously, hunting and fishing became an insignificant part of Chuck’s life at that point.

My Aunt passed first and not long after Uncle Chuck left this world. My mother went over to clean out the house with her sisters so that a cousin could purchase it and move in. Not having any heirs that would be interested in their belongings, they gave some to charity and divided some. When mom returned from Alabama, she had a few items from their house for me. One was Uncle Chuck’s elk rifle. I think the other cousins picked his deer rifles.

This rifle was a Browning A-bolt sitting on a lightweight Kevlar stock with a 2-by-7 scope on top. It was in .338 Winchester magnum. I thought, well I might just use this gun to deer hunt. After all, I have a .375 H and H magnum that I love to shoot. This gun is a lightweight compared to that. Wrong!

The .375 weighs 10 pounds. This .338 is probably right at about 6 pounds. The heavy weight of a rifle while making it less pleasant to carry all day dampens the recoil. I was all excited when I bought the 300-grain hunting load and in a hurry to get home and try them out.

I was excited until the first shot. Thank the Lord I was on a bench rest or I’m sure the scope would have become a permanent part of my forehead. I’ve always heard the description “kicks like a mule” but I never fully understood it until ... now.

I did fire the rifle several more times to tune the scope to my eyes and then cleaned it and put it in my safe. I guess when Uncle Chuck was climbing mountains and scoping terrain all day, it made sense to carry a weapon like the ultralight .338 magnum. After all, you carry it a lot more on a western hunt than you shoot it. Also if you are hunting Alaska and the northwest, it makes since to have a rifle that might stop a grizzly bear charge in its tracks.

If I go elk hunting in my retirement, I will carry this rifle and enjoy doing so in memory of my dear uncle (and aunt). If I am fortunate enough to shoot it, I’m sure I won’t notice the recoil. Taking a trophy elk with my uncle’s rifle would be a memory I will take to the end.

The white tail deer on my farm need not worry. I will just stick to my light rifle and avoid traumatizing both of us.