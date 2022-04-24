DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: This ole gun/part 3: Quite a man

When I was in high school, an older couple would come to our basketball games. I remember meeting them for the first time when I was in grammar school but as time passed, I forgot about that.

Through my parents, I became closer to them. The old gentleman, retired Air Force Col. Harold Smith, and his wife Ellen had moved back to her father’s house on the North Road after years of traipsing around the world in the service of our country.

Colonel Smith had served in World War I in the trenches in France. He had served in World War II, first in the army as a tank commander and later as an attaché to General Claire Chennault in China as a liaison with China’s Chiang Kai-shek, and later with General John K. Cannon in Europe with the Air Force.

Both of my grandfathers were deceased and Col. Smith became my adoptive and de facto grandfather. We traveled together and when they sold the old house and moved to Charleston, it coincided with my matriculation to MUSC.

After Miss Ellen died in 1979, I would walk over to Colonel’s condo a couple of times a week and we had a standing date where I would drive him out to the Air Force base for dinner on Wednesday nights. We were talking about WW I one night and at some point he brought a couple of items in socks out of his bedroom for me to look at.

In one sock was his service Colt .45 A1. In the others were a German Luger, an American three-corner trench knife, a German bayonet, and a Siemens listening device the Germans used to intercept U.S. telegraph messages.

During his time in the trenches as a sergeant, he killed five men with his .45 and there are still visible notches cut into the magazine well noting those events. About a year later, Col. Smith brought them all out again and presented his collection to me.

I was astounded and asked about his grandson or granddaughter possibly wanting these treasured mementos. He told me they wouldn’t be interested in them and that he wanted me to have them.

It should be noted here that Col. Smith was in the first division to join the Brits in 1918 and after a stint in the trenches, his platoon was pulled out of the trenches and sent back to the U.S. to sell war bonds. Being the only attorney in his outfit, he was given the job of being the company spokesman at these events. He was also allowed to keep his service sidearm and mementos.

It is an interesting story on how he came about the Luger. He and another soldier entered a bunker and captured a German major and his attaché. He confiscated the weapons and later the German major complained that a lowly sergeant had taken his sidearm. Sgt. Smith feigned ignorance and the major not being able to identify the culprit colonel kept the items and returned home with them.

Colonel Harold J. Smith was quite a man. Among some interesting things of note, he was an assistant district attorney in Boston during prohibition. He dated Rose Kennedy and obviously crossed paths with her rum-runner husband Joseph. He was the best man at Howard Johnson’s (hotel chain owner) wedding. He was one of five men who separated the Air Force from the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He was intimate friends with many of the great men of military legend, including Chaing Kai-shek, Jimmy Doolittle, Robert McNamara, and somewhat of an adversary of George Patton when he was a major and Colonel was a captain in the 1930s.

He played professional baseball and was one of Christy Mathewson’s favorite catchers in the New England league until a slider into home base broke his leg, which when put back together was an inch shorter than the other. He was the captain of his own sailing vessel.

I still have these precious items in a walnut display case custom made for them by a mutual friend, Dr. Hugh Smith M.D. I have lent them out to a museum or two and have no idea of their value, which must be hefty considering the letter authenticating their origin. One day I will donate them for permanent display possibly to the State Museum. Until then, I pull them out, clean and handle them from time to time in memory of the only grandfather I can remember.

Below is the contents of the letter Col. Smith wrote to me when he bestowed them on an adoring kid:

“7 April 1979

Johnny,

The Luger was taken from a German Major and his adjutant just east of Halton Le Chetelle on 14 Aug 1918. Sgt. Roy E. Kimball and Sgt. Harold J. Smith entered a dugout just east of Halton Le Chetelle, from which we could see Strasbough, in Germany across the plains, ad (sic) found the German Major and his adjutant hiding from capture.

We took them prisoners and were ordered to take them, in a jeep, back to Division Hgts.

The trench knife, was issued just before we entered the trenches at Pinnon Woods, about Feb. 1, 1918, and ordered to turn it in, pronto, after much adverse criticism from pacifists back in the states. HJS”

Thirty seven years after his death and 43 years after Miss Ellen’s, I still miss them dearly. I take this letter out now and then, read it, and put it back in a protective envelope. I sometimes cry.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0