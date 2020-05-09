DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: The turkey nobody wanted

When we got within 100 yards of the bird, we noticed there was a little island of pine trees between us and him. We decided to slip into the pines. Once there, we noticed several large mounds of dirt. It is always better to sit with your back to a tree in case an unknown hunter is in the woods with you. Turkey loads can kill or maim and it’s best to cover your blind side. We each picked a tree.

So to give you a visual, we each sat with a large pine tree behind us on the south end of the 40-yard-wide pine island. There were three 4-foot-tall dirt mounds in front of us blocking our view from about 11 o’clock to the 2 o’clock positions. There was a small path or road circling behind us to the 11 o’clock position where a small food plot started and circled around to the 5 o’clock position. The gobbler was just across the road in a large pine at about 40 yards to our left. Glenn was seated to my left about 5 yards where he could see down the road.

I kept my call in my vest. This was Glenn’s rodeo as far as I was concerned. The turkey answered Glenn’s every call but wouldn’t budge from his perch for about 20 minutes. Just about the time it seemed he must fly down, a hen erupted from the tree just in front of me and flew down into the food plot 50 yards out in front of us. The gobbler soon joined her. Glenn raised his 3-1/2- magnum 12-gauge and I expected to hear the blast momentarily.