DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: The Trout King strikes again

Many tolerant readers may remember a column a few weeks ago when I praised Captain David Hewett of Santee for putting me on winter trout this time of the year.
This has been an odd deer season of sorts. I have worked harder on my stands and food plots along with checking feeders and cameras in remote places than any year in the recent past. With the constant hot weather and continuing livelihood of winged pests, many of my hunting buddies have simply refused to get out in the woods with me.
My wife seems to be occupied with family matters and my longtime hunting buddy and niece Katherine finally succumbed to cancer (more on that somewhere down the road when the sting abates).
With all of that said, I texted David and told him the weather and tides looked pretty good for this past week. I guess after considering if he could afford more Vudu shrimp to take me fishing, he agreed we needed to go again. He had been several times without me over the last couple of weeks with friends and family with varying results. I figured if I gave him a little time to himself, he would figure the winter trout out in Bulls Bay.
We agreed to meet at his house at 4:30 a.m. and try to hit the tide two hours after low. He decided we would try a different area than we normally fish and we would have to run through some pretty skinny water to get there. We hit Buck Hall Landing just north of Awendaw about 7 and started a long 30-minute run. I guess the 38-degree weather tempered all but the heartiest early morning fisherman as there were only a handful of trailers at the landing. A bad omen. Did they know something we didn’t?
It was a cold ride but David kept it under 50 mph so as not to get frost bit. Our target area was the south end of the bay. We normally fish the north end but the Trout King had a hunch. It took quite a bit of hunting around with the depth finder to figure our way through the flats to his spot off of Capers and Bull Islands.
Once there and in the open water, the northeast wind and chop made the oyster rakes we intended to fish too difficult to manage so David took us into the mouth of a creek out of the swells and shut the motor off.
While he was fiddling with the trolling motor and fishing chair on the casting deck, I threw out a sidearm cast to check the line on my reel. BAM! Before I could even pop my Cajun Thunderer, a trout about jerked the rod out of my hand. I brought him in and measured him. Just barely a legal fish of 14-1/4 inches. I threw him back hoping I wasn’t discarding the only keeper of the day. No need to worry.
For the next half hour, David did not even have time to work the trolling motor as we let the tide drift us down the grass line getting a bite or catching a fish on every cast. They were all keepers, measuring 16 to 22 inches. On our first drift, we got 13 keepers in the first 20 minutes. David and I had a decision to make. Keep putting fish in the cooler or just catch a few for fun.
We decided to go ahead and keep our limits and then drive down to Sewee for a seafood lunch. We made two more drifts down the quarter-mile stretch of grass and seemed to be catching smaller fish (we had to cull) up in the grass, but by 10:20 (one and a half hours after he dropped the trolling motor), we had our limit.
It’s good we did because had we waited longer, I don’t think we would have made it back through the marshes to the inland waterway. We worked our way across 2 to 3 feet of water just after high tide that would be completely devoid of water in another hour or so. As it was it took longer to get to and from our fishing spot than it did to limit out ON LARGE TROUT!
Several notes:
By the way, if you folks haven’t stopped at the little country store in Sewee to have lunch or dinner, you are missing out. I have finally found a replacement go-to seafood place to replace my beloved Edisto Motel restaurant of Jacksonboro that closed in 1998. The portions were satisfying (I didn’t eat dinner that night) and the food was clean (non greasy) and tasty.
Secondly, I believe a Vudu Shrimp lure could survive a nuclear event. David and I have caught literally hundreds of trout on his rigs and with the exception of the lure I lost last time out, we haven’t replaced one yet. You folks have got to try these things under a popping cork. They beat the DOA shrimp for authenticity hands down. Two hundred trout can’t all be wrong.
We ate lunch, drove the two hours back home, filled the truck with gas, cleaned the boat, divvied up the fish and I had mine filleted and was out of the shower by 6 o’clock. Quite a remarkable day of fishing with the Trout King of Bulls Bay.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.
