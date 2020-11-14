DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: The Trout King strikes again

It was a cold ride but David kept it under 50 mph so as not to get frost bit. Our target area was the south end of the bay. We normally fish the north end but the Trout King had a hunch. It took quite a bit of hunting around with the depth finder to figure our way through the flats to his spot off of Capers and Bull Islands.

Once there and in the open water, the northeast wind and chop made the oyster rakes we intended to fish too difficult to manage so David took us into the mouth of a creek out of the swells and shut the motor off.

While he was fiddling with the trolling motor and fishing chair on the casting deck, I threw out a sidearm cast to check the line on my reel. BAM! Before I could even pop my Cajun Thunderer, a trout about jerked the rod out of my hand. I brought him in and measured him. Just barely a legal fish of 14-1/4 inches. I threw him back hoping I wasn’t discarding the only keeper of the day. No need to worry.

For the next half hour, David did not even have time to work the trolling motor as we let the tide drift us down the grass line getting a bite or catching a fish on every cast. They were all keepers, measuring 16 to 22 inches. On our first drift, we got 13 keepers in the first 20 minutes. David and I had a decision to make. Keep putting fish in the cooler or just catch a few for fun.