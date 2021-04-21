DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: The new reality of turkey hunting

I stopped carrying a shotgun while turkey hunting several years ago. I love to get out in the woods at dawn and listen. My heart still pumps like a conga dancer at the sight of a blue and red head coming out of the swamp. I just don’t care to kill them anymore.

This change in my blood lust came on gradually as the turkey numbers began to dwindle on the places I can hunt. It was easy to have friends in to hunt when I could hear 10 different gobblers most any morning on the Edisto River swamp. I used to see flocks of 30 birds when I would drive into a food plot unannounced. Those sights are now distant memories.

I still allow a bird or two to be taken out of my local flock but if I let my wife shoot one of three known mature gobblers, then I believe that’s enough for the year on that place. I have a friend that lets me hunt his place. Most years we don’t take a bird off of his place but when we do, that’s it for that season. That being said, it doesn’t leave a lot of room for me to fill a tag if I take others hunting.

With this is mind, my hunting partner Glenn Puckett and I get up several mornings a week and go listen for birds to get a census on the available gobblers on the various places on which we have access. To say the results have been disappointing this year would be a vast understatement.