DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: The five-year wait

It took five long years but our group of four finally got drawn on the state lottery for a wildlife reserve duck hunt.

Dr. Michael Horger, his father Mike Horger, a friend of the Horgers, Steve Johnson of Charleston and I have applied and accumulated preference points for the last five years. Several decades ago I got drawn nearly every year. Mike and I were drawn for the Santee Gun Club hunt in Georgetown after a couple of years, so obviously there are more hunters than slots these days.

When we applied this year I had a couple of requests of Michael.

1. If possible I would like to go back to Bear Island.

2. I’d like to go as late in the season as possible. Mike and I were eaten alive by sand gnats and mosquitoes at the Santee gun club the day after Christmas.

I’m not sure if these requests were a good or bad thing in the long run but both worked out.

This year we were drawn for Bear Island west. I had never hunted that side before but had some of my most memorable hunts on the east side (including during the snowstorm of 1988). My hunting partners and I used to stay at the Edisto Motel in Jacksonboro and eat at the famous and now sadly closed Edisto Motel Restaurant.