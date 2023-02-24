They say even a blind hog finds an acorn every now and then. I kind of felt that way when my old medical school roommate, Dr. Claude Galphin, invited me to go with him to southwest Georgia to hunt quail.

Over the last several years since his retirement from nephrology in Chattanooga, Claude has traveled the world fly fishing for rare species of trout. I figured a couple of years ago I would ask him if he cared to try quail hunting, an endeavor he hadn’t pursued since the death of his father several decades ago.

He accepted our invitation and we certainly enjoyed our hunting in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and the fellowship of walking in the woods and catching up on the many years that have passed since our lives were on a parallel track of establishing our places in the world.

Those of you that hunt the quail clubs and plantations in our area know that more often than not, the birds are put out an hour or so before the hunt in a confused state and the guides know exactly where they will be and move the dogs into a position where they seldom fail to pick up the cluster of placed birds. While decent shooting is still required, sometimes when the birds are still in a confused state, it is much like shooting fish in a barrel.

It’s still a joy to watch well-trained dogs work and to scold each other for missed shots, but the real fun is the unexpected flush of birds that have coveyed and been out for a while or the occasional wild covey. The momentary confusion and exhilaration of the unexpected is joyful. When one expects one of two birds to flush and then having a half dozen or so explode from all sides, I often forget to follow one bird and just shoot wildly.

My experience with south Georgia quail plantations is limited but I have been hunting in the “Quail Belt” at times in the past. This belt, where roughly 600,000 acres of consecutive lands is managed for quail (both wild and released) extends from roughly Thomasville to the southeast Alabama line. These vast lands are areas where many thousands of birds are released at the beginning of gunning season in October and birds are supplemented as needed based on hunter experiences on a weekly basis.

These birds are survivors and move around and covey up on their own volition from one plantation to the next. They are savvy and know what the game is. Any blundering dogs or hunters are not tolerated and result in prematurely busting up the coveys and result in chasing around single for hours.

Claude found a real acorn (err gem) in Camilla, Georgia. Rio Piedra is a 6,000-acre plantation that sits on the banks of the Flint River just before you fall into Alabama. He contacted me and asked if I would be interested in driving that far to hunt a couple of days. Once I said I was interested, he prepaid our bill and refused to take a dime for my share of the hunt. The lodge has 10 guest rooms and about six cabins for larger groups and a house in the same motif for large families. The stables consist of 16 jeeps with high and low seating, 19 full-time guides and about 70 fine bird dogs.

Rio hunts mornings and afternoons on a well drilled schedule. Wonderful five star meals are served promptly at 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. The jeeps arrive in front of the lodge in squadrons at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take hunting groups to areas where reports indicate there are plenty of active coveys. It is somewhat regimented and everyone has to do their part in being where they are supposed to be at a certain time, but then the fun begins.

We were taken to areas where we couldn’t hear much less see another hunting group. The dogs were near perfect and their points were picture book. Our guide Brady had his personal pup Blue, a jet black cocker spaniel, who was the flushing dog. As the pointers held point or creeped forward, Blue would smell around until he found a bird and then leap up in the air and land on the covey. We never had a clue whether we were going to see a single erupt from cover or a covey of up to 40 birds. It was far different than hunting sets as we do locally.

Evenings after having our choice of dinner menus, the bar opened and the different parties would break up to repose around the four fire pits or the large den. We teamed up with a group from Florida who were like minded and had a pleasant conversation until the hyperglycemia from good bourbon and good food led us back to our suite.

Claude snores like a world champion but I didn’t even notice until daylight crept through the window. I read where an old cowboy once said “If a man snoring keeps you awake, then you aren’t tired enough." There’s a lot to be said for that.

After our last morning hunt, it was strongly suggested that we pack up before lunch. The rooms would be cleaned for the next guests, though the bathrooms were at our disposal until we checked out for the six-hour drive home.

I believe this type of hunting is about as close to the good ole days of quail hunting as you can get unless you want to bust thickets at home and chase one covey around all day. Hopefully, we have learned that quail, like deer, turkeys and any other game animal need the correct habitat to avoid predators and fire ants so that their young have a chance to get a start in life.

Man can do a lot of harm to habitat but nature, given a chance, can do a lot of good. Hunting the Quail Belt in South Georgia is a good bit more expensive than buying birds and putting them out as we do here, but I believe it’s worth it. A limit is not guaranteed but is certainly there for the taking. For those wanting the experience of seeing world-class dogs work and the semblance of a fair chase, I highly recommend it. I believe this hog has found his acorn.