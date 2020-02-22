DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Stop blaming turkey hunters

As mentioned before, the only factor DNR thinks it can manage is human behavior. We will see if the shifted seasons and bag limits have any positive effect over the next few years. If we see a continued decline in turkey populations, I’m sure DNR and legislature will revisit the regulations and the talking points will be, “We didn’t get what we wanted with more restrictive seasons in the first place."

Quite frankly the only real changes we have seen since the boom of the turkey relocation and repopulation successes of the 1980s are slight weather changes and the rise in predators. We can’t do anything about the weather. We may not be able to do much about fire ants, armadillos or coyotes, but at some point we need to stop blaming hunters.

With a few exceptions that I know of, turkey hunters are very proactive and protective of their flocks. It would be a pleasant novelty for the DNR and our senators to give us credit for that at some point.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

