DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Stop blaming turkey hunters

So in less than a month we start another turkey season with a different set of regulations for the third time in four years.
It would be totally redundant to go over how we got here by going back to the original historic season and bag limits, so suffice it to say that we in the Lowcountry narrowly avoided a ridiculous season proposed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Upstate hunters, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The idea of moving our season into the late spring (i.e early summer) was that the only factor that DNR says could be controlled in combating a virtual smorgasbord of factors for the decline in turkey populations was hunting. We were saved from the state Senate (particularly Sen. Chip Campsen of Charleston ...AGAIN! ) by several House members not rubber stamping any suggestions that come from DNR. I would especially like to thank my representative, Russell Ott of Calhoun County.
With that said, let's review the changes. Here are the basics:
- Turkey tags are no longer free. Nonresidents must now pay $100 for two tags. It’s about time. If we as S.C. residents go to other states to hunt, I have found in most places, we pay far more.
- Resident hunters will pay $5 for three tags with the exception of lifetime, senior, disability, gratis and youth hunters. I personally think that three turkey tags are too generous and two for all hunters are enough unless turkey populations rebound.
- The coastal season is from March 22 to April 30, with only one bird taken before April 1. The Piedmont and mountain seasons (where the mating season is about two weeks behind our birds) is from April 1 to May 10, with only one bird before April 10. Wildlife Management Areas have a shorter season from April 1 through May 5.
- Youth Days are March 14-15 in the Lowcountry, March 28-29 in the Upstate, and March 28 on WMAs.
This is the preamble to the DNR news release and rational behind the changes:
“South Carolina turkey hunters need to be aware of several changes going into effect this season that impact season dates, bag limits and tag fees. These changes are a result of legislation passed by the S.C. General Assembly in 2019 (Act 51, S.575). This legislation was in response to declining trends in turkey numbers and harvests, as well as, recent research in South Carolina related to the timing of gobbling and nesting."
"The decline in turkeys in South Carolina and other Southeastern states has been well-documented. Although causes of this decline remain uncertain, they are rooted in poor reproductive success and may include changes in habitat and forestry-management practices, fire suppression, predation and potentially the timing and intensity of hunter harvest. Keep in mind that the only factor that can be managed from a regulatory standpoint is hunter harvest activities, which are typically dictated by season framework and bag limits.
Unlike other game birds, wild turkeys are hunted during spring, a time frame coinciding with reproductive activities such as breeding and nesting. There is a delicate balance between the timing of spring gobbler season and the timing of nesting because hens must breed in order to successfully nest. Given this period’s biological importance, wildlife managers and legislators are challenged to avoid negative population impacts due to harvest while simultaneously providing quality hunting opportunities.”
As mentioned before, the only factor DNR thinks it can manage is human behavior. We will see if the shifted seasons and bag limits have any positive effect over the next few years. If we see a continued decline in turkey populations, I’m sure DNR and legislature will revisit the regulations and the talking points will be, “We didn’t get what we wanted with more restrictive seasons in the first place."
Quite frankly the only real changes we have seen since the boom of the turkey relocation and repopulation successes of the 1980s are slight weather changes and the rise in predators. We can’t do anything about the weather. We may not be able to do much about fire ants, armadillos or coyotes, but at some point we need to stop blaming hunters.
With a few exceptions that I know of, turkey hunters are very proactive and protective of their flocks. It would be a pleasant novelty for the DNR and our senators to give us credit for that at some point.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.