DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Spring planting for turkeys

Archie’s call did peak my curiosity, so I did a little research. The spring plantings for turkeys are not as numerous as fall and winter varieties. Some of the more obvious are chufa and buckwheat. The varmints are not likely to mess with the buckwheat, but the deer may browse it pretty heavily before it can put on seeds. I have planted joint vetch and lupine before without a lot of success. In most cases, you need to plant a tall and fast-growing plant with it like millet or rye to protect the plants until they can sustain deer predation.

Millet and sorghum are easy to plant and are drought-tolerant. Turkeys use the resulting seed but you have to be a little careful not to plant it too heavily. Turkeys will not use a food plot that it too thick and tall and can hide predators.

A lot of people plant cow peas and soybeans because they will just about grow on a door knob. If your land is like mine, you may end up planting it about every two weeks because deer will nip them out as soon as they pop up. If you have big plots and don’t plant the beans but broadcast them, it seems to work out better as far as giving the plants time to make beans that turkey can use.