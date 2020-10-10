DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Something is fishy this time of year

He landed a 20-inch trout, which he soon followed with a couple of 18-inchers. We ran the bow of the boat up into the grass line and started casting into the grass pockets. I decided to change lures and now being half blind without reading glasses tied a poor knot that didn’t lock properly and lost a lure and a good trout at the boat.

Being the sportsman and friend David is, he handed me his rig and told me to keep fishing while he put a new leader on his rod. I think he was secretly terrified for me to rig the leader on his rod, but it worked out for me. I boated a couple of keepers out of the pocket he was fishing.

We were losing water rather quickly and had to get out of this hole before we spent the night here. We decided to fish the first point on the way out but, as is usual with this spot, there was a boat anchored there. It is easy to get to and people gravitate there because it does hold fish coming out of the river. It was hot and we had a limit of nice fish so we motored to the landing to await our turn to load.