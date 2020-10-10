DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Something is fishy this time of year

I love this time of year. The air gets a little less stuffy and the insects begin to retreat into their winter hiding places (if that happens at all in S.C.). Deer season takes on a new urgency as the bucks come out of their haunts to chase does and the fall migration of ducks (The Grand Passage) continues its timeless legacy.
Another thing I look forward to this time of year is the movement of the winter trout into the creeks on the coast of South Carolina. I was anxiously awaiting the phone call from my friend and fishing partner David Hewett of Santee. Many of you will remember him as the owner and operator of Stacks Sporting Goods a couple of decades ago. David and his sons keep an eye out and continually test his honey holes in Bulls Bay for trout numbers.
He called me last week and said the fish were “just starting” and asked what day I could go with him. I now have Wednesdays and Fridays off after welcoming Dr. Michael Horger into my practice. It is a newfound luxury after not having a day off for almost 40 years and I have taken advantage of the last couple of months to get my home and farm in decent shape.
We settled on this past Wednesday. The wind and tides have to be in our favor to sneak into the skinny water in which David hunts trout. Experienced fishermen strand their boats on mudflats and oyster rakes on a rising tide. Newbies do the same thing on a falling tide where they will spend as much as the next six hours waiting to free their boats and go home.
Up at 4 a.m., I drove to David’s house where he had his boat and truck ready to go and a hot cup of coffee in the drink holder. When we arrived at Buck Hall boat landing a couple of hours later, the trucks and trailers were parked in the overflow and we looked at each other with blank stares until it suddenly dawned on us that 99% of the rigs belonged to shrimpers.
We had selected a weekday because there is usually far less competition for fishing holes than on weekends. Perhaps we would be OK. That turned out to be the case as we only saw two other fishermen the rest of the day.
We started on a point about two hours after low tide and David as is his custom caught the first two fish. It was a good start. The fish were small and were right at the 14-inch slot for keepers. Not wanting to take a chance and boat an $800 out-of-slot fish, we agreed we would not keep anything smaller than a 15-inch fish. My first half dozen fish fell below this cutoff but David found a couple of 16-inchers well before the tide allowed us to move closer to the grass line where we have had success before on larger trout.
Over the next four hours, we trolled back and forth, probing the shallows and current rips searching for fish. By 1 o’clock, we had three keepers and had released almost two dozen fish. We finally had enough water to move into David’s honey holes. That’s when “the man" sprang into action.
He landed a 20-inch trout, which he soon followed with a couple of 18-inchers. We ran the bow of the boat up into the grass line and started casting into the grass pockets. I decided to change lures and now being half blind without reading glasses tied a poor knot that didn’t lock properly and lost a lure and a good trout at the boat.
Being the sportsman and friend David is, he handed me his rig and told me to keep fishing while he put a new leader on his rod. I think he was secretly terrified for me to rig the leader on his rod, but it worked out for me. I boated a couple of keepers out of the pocket he was fishing.
We were losing water rather quickly and had to get out of this hole before we spent the night here. We decided to fish the first point on the way out but, as is usual with this spot, there was a boat anchored there. It is easy to get to and people gravitate there because it does hold fish coming out of the river. It was hot and we had a limit of nice fish so we motored to the landing to await our turn to load.
The DNR was out in force checking the shrimpers. We were the only boat without shrimp poles, which attracted a young game warden. He struck up a conversation with David. He said,” I haven’t seen a fish all day. Have you guys had any luck?” David of course said we had and opened up the cooler. The warden looked in and said,” Well, I don’t have to check any of those for size, you guys are okay."
As we were walking away, he went back over to the other DNR officers and said, "Those guys had a couple of trout this long” and held out his hands shoulder width.
We stopped for a Subway sandwich and iced tea on the way home and found a shady spot to park the truck and recount the day. Life is good with good friends.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.
