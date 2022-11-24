DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Opportunity this year to have two heavy ruts

It has most always been a given that the peak time to hunt bucks in rut in our area seems to be the weekend around Halloween.

I know what you guys are thinking. You see scrapes and rubs all over the place by mid-September and the internet is plastered with pictures of huge bucks that are taken just down the road. These are bean field bucks not rutting bucks, even though they may be in the “chasing” phase.

I entertained a half dozen guys at the cabin back in mid-October. Every doe had a buck behind her. They were running everywhere. I was thinking that we must be at peak rut a little earlier than usual. My hunting buddy Glen kept a running tally and the four guys he brought in to camp saw over 100 deer and a couple of dozen bucks in two days of hunting.

I’ve always been a believer in multiple ruts starting, depending on the moon phase, in late September or early October and then increasing in intensity to the full moon closest to Oct. 31 and then declining as does are bred into December. Oddly, enough the black belt in Alabama, which is at about the same latitude we are, experiences their peak rut in late January.

Having full moons on either side of Halloween has presented us an opportunity to have two heavy ruts. This week is going to be the crescendo before the crash. Very much like most of my patients and friends reported, we didn’t see a lot of deer over the past several weeks. I think the unseasonably warm weather (thank you Al Gore) coupled with the large acorn mast crop may have accounted for the drop-off of deer sightings in person and on camera.

The deer are literally walking around feeders to pick up acorns and browse on green forages. Also there is always a slack time between the ruts where deer are satisfied to rest or lay up with one another until the unbred does come in heat again. Where we were seeing bucks on acorn ridges and in our swamp stands, now they are brazenly walking out into our green plots just before dark.

All of this is to say if you want to hunt deer and have a chance at a large buck from miles away visiting your hunting lease, now is the time. Large bucks don’t get that way being foolish but a hot doe will sometimes make him drop his guard and be literally led by the nose under your gun. Good luck friends. Remember the best time to hunt a stand is the first time!