DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Merry Christmas, Mr. Buck

I haven’t taken a deer in a few years. Five years ago I was sitting in the swamp next to a newly killed gobbler and I began counting the bucks and Toms I had taken over the years.

I knew I was over 100 deer and as far as I could remember and I’m sure I forgot one or two, I had taken 100 birds. The one at my side was quite a bird. As a matter of fact the last two I had taken were impressive 5-year-old birds evidenced by their long spurs and huge frames.

I decided then and there that it was enough for one person and decided not to take any more birds or bucks unless they were truly trophy (as in mountable) quality. The exceptions would be for food purposes (does) or when paying to hunt out-of-state (turkeys).

Here I am several years down the road and while I enjoy feeding and caring for the game animals on my land, I have not picked up a rifle or shotgun while hunting. I sit in the stand and enjoy being close to the animals without interfering with their daily struggles to exist. I also enjoy planning hunts for my friends and wife. When they are successful, I feel a sense of accomplishment.

That all changed to some extent this year with my purchase of cellular game cameras. Unlike the card cameras, one gets near instant information. I fought the use of these cameras on my farm until thieves broke into my cabin and cleaned me out in April of last year. I needed to know instantly if someone was on the property.

I liked the cameras so much I bought an arm full and placed them around food plots and feeders. Now when I see a picture of a trophy buck that has moved through my place looking for does, I know he’s there as opposed to knowing he was there last week.

I have seen two bucks this year I would consider taking. There have been many 2- and 3-year-old deer on camera with lots of future potential but just two mature-class bucks.

One was on my place for two weeks early season bouncing back and forth between food plots. Unfortunately he bounced to one within 40 yards of my property line where out-of-towners rent 1,200 acres beside me. Never saw him again.

The second buck I saw was not on camera. I was driving down a road that runs to a stand to check on a friend. I had just turned on my high beams and this buck crossed the road about 100 yards in front of the truck. He looked massive. My friend saw him in the same place a few days later and a little earlier in the day.

I put my wife in that stand the following weekend only to hear the complaint that I put her in a place with no deer. Another hunter saw him cross the road a few days later in the same place, so I sprayed down and sat for two days in the woods near the trail he was using.

This past Saturday I got in the stand an hour earlier than anyone had seen him. After a couple of hours of sitting as still as my old bones would allow, I shifted in my seat and turned slightly to look over my right shoulder. I saw the butt of a deer feeding under an Over cup acorn tree.

At first I was simply surprised it was there within 25 yards of where I was sitting. It looked to be a large doe until it raised his head. There was my buck! I shifted slightly to move my rifle into position where I wasn’t strained but then decided to look him over and eased my binoculars up.

He was a beautiful 10-point buck. His rack was rather narrow somewhere in the 16-inch range though his G2 tines were about 10 inches long. Forgetting the rack I looked at his body. It was immediately apparent that though he was tall and long, his body was that of a 2-1/2- to 3-year-old deer. He would be trophy size in another two years. His body weight was about 150-160 pounds. His neck was so swollen that at a distance he had the appearance of a much older buck.

I dropped the binoculars and watched his mannerisms. He would pick up acorns and then snap his head up and look around. The wind was in my favor but as he moved around toward my back, it became less so. When he got within 10 yards of the trail I walked in on, he froze with his head behind a tree. Without hesitation, he whirled around and ran back across the road into a pine thicket. I’m not sure he knew where I was, but he knew I was there.

Good for him! Maybe he’ll be more careful now and not run across the roads in front of trucks. The next day I threw a little corn out around the oak tree. Hopefully it will entice him to stay in the area where he will be safe. Just a couple of more weeks and he should make it another year. Merry Christmas, Mr. Buck.