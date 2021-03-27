DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Lowcountry quail hunting

With as much rain as we have endued, it was fortuitous that we all brought our muck boots. Many times we waded shin-deep water moving from one piece of high ground to another. We were shooting 20-gauge over-and-under shotguns to make the possibility of escape a reality for some birds. It is important to remember, though, that these birds will not last long on their own. They are easy prey for most any predator in the woods and will not successfully nest. Allowing them to escape through poor marksmanship was not necessarily humane.

The second dog we put out when Jake slowed down was the sheriff’s dog. Chip was a beautiful German Shorthair. Chip was apparently under the influence of some contraband he got out of the County Evidence room. Buddy warned us to watch out that Chip didn’t run over us as he had some clients in the past. I narrowly dodged being upended when I found myself on the same game trail as Chip. But man that dog would hunt. He had as excellent nose and didn’t miss a covey or a downed bird all afternoon.