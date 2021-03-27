DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Lowcountry quail hunting

My buddy Glen Hutto approached me recently and asked if I would like to go on a release quail hunt with him and his son Joshua. Joshua has just recently taken a liking to wing shooting and target shooting and Glen thought he would treat his son to an afternoon of hunting Mr. Bob White (as Havilah Babcock called him).
I guess people are busting at the seams to get outside due to being shut up for a year with the coronavirus and most all preserves are booked for the year. Madison Howell of Walterboro apparently took a liking to Glen (or more likely the recommendation of his friend Preston Walters) and worked out a date that we could come for an afternoon of gunning, barring any of the prior groups having to move into our spot due to rain.
He and our guides Buddy (the sheriff of Colleton County) and Andy greeted us when we pulled up to Home Place Game Preserve off Highway 64 outside of Walterboro. They were warm and somewhat relieved that we drove up in a pickup truck rather than a $100,000 SUV. Howell’s first comment was that he gathered we knew what we were doing, so he would only issue the basic safety instructions.
The first dog we took out of the box was a beautiful pointer named Zack. The dog moved methodically with a confident certainty of his maturity. I stepped aside and let the Huttos have the first covey. At flush, three birds got up and winged their way to safety untouched. That inauspicious start didn’t hold for the rest of the day as we all did much better after the jitters subsided.
With as much rain as we have endued, it was fortuitous that we all brought our muck boots. Many times we waded shin-deep water moving from one piece of high ground to another. We were shooting 20-gauge over-and-under shotguns to make the possibility of escape a reality for some birds. It is important to remember, though, that these birds will not last long on their own. They are easy prey for most any predator in the woods and will not successfully nest. Allowing them to escape through poor marksmanship was not necessarily humane.
The second dog we put out when Jake slowed down was the sheriff’s dog. Chip was a beautiful German Shorthair. Chip was apparently under the influence of some contraband he got out of the County Evidence room. Buddy warned us to watch out that Chip didn’t run over us as he had some clients in the past. I narrowly dodged being upended when I found myself on the same game trail as Chip. But man that dog would hunt. He had as excellent nose and didn’t miss a covey or a downed bird all afternoon.
The most interesting thing for me was to talk with Mr. Madison while he followed our progress on his Gator. He told me that he once lived in Orangeburg and was a pharmaceutical rep for Wyeth. He surprised me during a break in the action by saying my father’s name as I walked up for a water. “Jack Rheney,” he belted out. He told me he was probably the first rep to call on my father when he opened his practice. He also knew every man that I knew as a child, including my buddy Al Fischer. Not sure I should say this but he said it was best he was transferred out of town when he was because he couldn’t keep up and run with Al.
He knew my adapted family in Ruffin and Andy told me that he bought the house that Aunt Lib used to live in where we spent many a holiday evening. Of course he knew all of the people I knew in Walterboro. I thought it was a joke when we first started talking, but we each knew the intimate details of the families we reminisced over. Mr. Madison was a pharmaceutical salesman, a helicopter pilot for the Guard and owned a timber business with his son. He also was a commercial shrimper who owned several boats that cruised the East Coast between Charleston and Key West while his children were young. He is an incredible man. The guides told me that this happens with about every group that comes in. He has some link to someone in that group.
By the end of the day we had our 15-bird limit each. The “Doctor,” an elderly Black gentleman, cleaned the birds as they came it. I never did get his name but he was remembered when the tips were handed out. We settled onto the porch of the old home place and I uncorked a bottle of Dry Sack sherry (a quail hunting tradition in my family). The Huttos managed to choke some down as I reveled in the late afternoon sunshine. The Huttos and the Rheneys now have a nice mess of quail for a wild game supper one night and some really good memories to add to our mental albums.
Do yourselves a favor if you like good company and watching excellent dogs work, call Madison Howell 843-670-1370. Preston Walter put us on to him and I am passing it on to you.
