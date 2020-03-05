DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Invasion of armadillos

My friend Greg called the other day to see if I wanted my usually allotment of chufa for spring planting. I went to the trouble of procuring half a pallet and a couple of tons of fertilizer last year to do the 10 acres I had set aside.
Coupled with the constant repair of my planter and the time involved, it was a disaster. I finally (after a week of work) got everything planted. The little shoots popped through the soil and I had a very nice stand on two farms in about two weeks.
I went back a week later and IT WAS ALL GONE! Every 3 inches or so there were triangular holes where the “coons” had dug up the seed. Most anything will eat chufa, but when turkeys or crows dig it up, it is quite obvious what did it. The fact that it was dug up and not scratched up or plucked led me to the conclusion that raccoons were the culprits.
It never dawned on me that it might be our newest varmints from the southwest. After all, armadillos only eat grubs and insects right?
I called my friend Ricky who is a well-known trapper. He usually traps coyotes, which is fine. I told him to take as many coyotes as he wanted, but I wanted those raccoons gone. He and his family took out five coyotes and 30 raccoons along with numerous possums. The intent was to cut down on the predation of turkey nests this year.
As an aside, he killed almost 50 armadillos. My hunting partner Glenn killed another 20 armadillos and I took out another dozen or so on my casual rides around the farm. We removed the armadillos as an afterthought because they were digging so many holes in my food plots that it was actually dangerous to walk across them in dim light.
I have trapped and removed 50 armadillos around the foundation of my home. They usually dig foot-deep holes in my yard. Recently I have noticed little triangular holes around my garage. It’s pretty evident these are from armadillos as well.
I have now come to the conclusion that I may have been a little premature in blaming the coons for my $1,000 loss of chufa last year. I now believe armadillos were the end predators of my food plots.
Indeed just before I wrote this article, I Googled “What do Armadillo Eat?” Not surprisingly the article said that while 90% of armadillo diets are composed of grubs and invertebrates, they will eat fruit and “tender roots and seeds while in the shoot stage”!
So the same little triangular holes where my precious chufa one stood now made sense. Armadillos breed about like wild hogs. Is killing 80 of them enough to allow me to plant now? I’m not sure. I told Greg that I might be willing to try a couple of acres of broadcast seed this year. No planting in easy-to-find rows. No expensive fertilizer or lime. Just a couple of acre-size test plots.
I haven’t actually heard anyone else report this problem, but everyone having been on my place has remarked at the immensity of the armadillo activity they see.
I have learned over the last year or so that the little pests dig holes deep enough to break an ankle for the less-wary pedestrian.
They are the only animal besides humans that transmit leprosy.
They eat wild turkey eggs and their armor protects them from the mother hen.
They eat seeds during their early sprouting stage and apparently have the olfactory sense of a shark enabling them to locate the seeds they cannot see.
Heck they are even being blamed as a possible vector of the coronavirus. I haven’t ever liked armadillos, but until they invaded my home, I was willing to live and let live. Not anymore.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.