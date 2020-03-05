DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Invasion of armadillos

My friend Greg called the other day to see if I wanted my usually allotment of chufa for spring planting. I went to the trouble of procuring half a pallet and a couple of tons of fertilizer last year to do the 10 acres I had set aside.

Coupled with the constant repair of my planter and the time involved, it was a disaster. I finally (after a week of work) got everything planted. The little shoots popped through the soil and I had a very nice stand on two farms in about two weeks.

I went back a week later and IT WAS ALL GONE! Every 3 inches or so there were triangular holes where the “coons” had dug up the seed. Most anything will eat chufa, but when turkeys or crows dig it up, it is quite obvious what did it. The fact that it was dug up and not scratched up or plucked led me to the conclusion that raccoons were the culprits.

It never dawned on me that it might be our newest varmints from the southwest. After all, armadillos only eat grubs and insects right?

I called my friend Ricky who is a well-known trapper. He usually traps coyotes, which is fine. I told him to take as many coyotes as he wanted, but I wanted those raccoons gone. He and his family took out five coyotes and 30 raccoons along with numerous possums. The intent was to cut down on the predation of turkey nests this year.