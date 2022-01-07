DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Grand American almost did not come to be

Last year The Times and Democrat ran a story authored by Jim Mathis of Denmark who was instrumental and some might say solely responsible for the creation of the Grand American Coon Hunt coming to Orangeburg in 1965.

I will use excerpts from that article, written in 1989, and some anecdotal events to take a different perspective of how it almost didn’t come to be.

Piggy-backing his first initiative of bringing the coon dog water races to Anderson in 1963, Mathis found that quite a few Morthern hunters wanted to have a national trial in the Southeast during the winter seasons.

Jack Vallentine Sr. was a representative from Orangeburg who was on the original group of about 30 from all around the country to consider where the event might be most successful. Mathis and Lynn Anderson also from Orangeburg and president of the local Coon Hunters Association, really thought Orangeburg might be the spot.

Most local hunters were very lukewarm about a big national trial in the area, so there was very little backing and no influence on local politicians to get behind the idea. Anderson vowed to train 30 of the 75 judges needed to hold the event.

Not being able to find an organization to sponsor the hunt, Mathis personally donated $10,000 to finance the essentials to get the ball rolling. City of Orangeburg officials and the Chamber of Commerce were consulted about supporting the huge cost of advertising for the event but they doubted its appeal and elected not to help the cause. Jerry Hughes gave the group permission to use the fairgrounds and they decided to do it on their own.

The promise of 30 trained judges ended up being a pipe dream and never materialized. With 275 entries received and only four judges for the first event, it appeared headed for disaster and the dream of an Orangeburg national event was on the edge of failure.

Game warden supervisor Hugh Still rounded up 30 game wardens and Hunters Chapel Deer Hunting Club came up with 20 judges. Few were qualified to judge but they learned on the fly. Greenville and Anderson answered with 20 qualified judges. Florence and Sumter clubs sent 15 and Charleston sent 10, all qualified. North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Ohio and most local dogs were scratched from the event so the owners could judge.

They made it work. Not only that but the hotels and restaurants were filled to the brim. Coon hunters' wives were in the shops buying. All of a sudden Orangeburg politicians and officials were on board. They were so on board that several decades later, they decided they had to have a piece of the pie.

A few local businesses complained that they were paying taxes and losing revenue to the Ma and Paw booths being set up in the fairgrounds buildings. Orangeburg officials to the rescue!! The venders, traders and individuals who were staying in our hotels and buying from our stores were then required to buy a city business license.

Thee coon hunters cried foul. City officials in Ladson heard about the outcry and offered their more substantial support at no charge if the Grand American was moved to Ladson. The goose (or coon) that laid the golden egg was about to be eaten.

Local organizers intervened, a compromise was found and Orangeburg still has one of its most popular (and lucrative) attractions. This story is still unwritten. There are so many hurdles we as hunters have to topple. Very few people value our sport and the vast majority of the public is somewhere between being antihunters and die-hard hunters.

Incidentally, no raccoons are killed or even touched during the “hunts." If politicians and administrators don’t see a profit, they lose interest. The vast majority of voters, politicians, and city and county representatives don’t care one way or the other about hunting, but they have a tremendous say as to its future. Enjoy it while you can.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0