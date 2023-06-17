I have a small clearing back in the swamp that was once a logging deck.

At one point when the creeks on either side were somewhat dry, I was able to get a tractor back there and slowly clean up the stumps and debris left by the loggers. After a few years, the stubble that was left underground rotted to the point that I could slowly start to disc the bumps and jolts into submission.

It is hit or miss as to whether I can get in there in a timely manner to plant for deer season and it is about a quarter-mile walk through mosquito heaven just to go in to check during the dry time of the year. When it’s wet, you need waders to make it to the little hill.

This past fall I was able to cut the gum whips down again and get a reasonable stand of oats to sprout (not that I thought they would make it very long with the over browsing that was likely to occur). Why go to all of this trouble for a quarter-acre food plot? The turkeys love this little clear spot in the middle of the swamp.

Last year with nothing to pick through, the birds would roost around this clearing to various degrees, but would always pass through to scratch around a little. I always hunt with Breta, my wife, the first weekend of the season and we had a bird come straight in within 12 yards. For various reasons, she couldn’t get a shot and, by the time she had the gun on the gobbler, he had his back turned and was hurrying away.

I have since set up cellular cameras all over my farm but move them around to monitor food plots as well. Early in the year, a group of six Toms were coming in the food plot daily. I had lugged a feeder back in there during the deer season and, when I switched to cracked corn, the birds found it. As you all know, when you cut the feeder off a month before the season, the birds will gradually lose interest and fade away. A few did stay in proximity of the plot simply because they felt comfortable around it. So Breta had one near-miss. Could we do it again? She is not able to hunt as often as she used to due to various commitments, so the first crack of the season was going to be hers.

We have to walk around our elbow to get to our wrist so to speak. This involved parking out near the road and walking down the edge of one creek that the turkeys roost over. Then we walk down the edge of a long food plot, across a bridge, then down a flooded swamp road until we pop up into the edge of the small food plot.

I just assumed the turkeys would be where I had listened and heard them several days prior. I’m not one to use locator calls much. I prefer to wait until the woods wake up naturally.

We arrived at 6 a.m. and, as the minutes ticked by and the birds came to life, I listened for a hoot or a caw or even the geese in the pond to elicit a gobble. Finally, a little hen tree yelped from the pines in front of us and created an explosion of gobbles.

A half-dozen jakes half-gobbled in the pines 75 yards in front of us. A deep gobble boomed back close to where we parked the truck and another mature Tom answered back close to where we crossed the bridge. Thank goodness we were on time to walk in during the dark!

We moved slowly over to the same patch of brush around the big pine that we sat against the year before. I waited for the hens to establish a cadence I could copy. When competing with hens, I try to imitate what they are doing. No louder and no more aggressive. It really seems to tick them off and doesn’t make us stick out like a sore thumb in the woods.

We cackled back and forth for a few minutes and then I decided it was time to stop that nonsense. It appeared the jakes were moving through the swamp toward the other larger food plot and the big bird out in front of us was on the ground with the hens.

The wild card was the bird back behind us. He was on the ground moving toward the hen and the gobbler on the edge of the creek. I dropped into my usual purring and light yelping. He quieted down and I didn’t hear him for a few minutes and then he blasted a double gobble within 35 yards just on the other side of the drop off into the creek bottom.

Breta brought up her big 12-gauge and waited. I saw him first with just a little movement in the shadows and then he dropped into full strut -- his big red-and-blue head making an easy target in the road 15 paces to our right. He was in plain view and really too close. He knew exactly where we were and eyed us as he attempted to enter the patch of bushes we were sitting in. I told Breta to shoot and she didn’t hesitate.

The bird never even fluttered. The heavy charge hit nothing but his head. We usually don’t shoot them in strut but this gives you some idea of how close he had gotten. He was a nice bird ... heavy, 10-inch beard, and 1-1/8 spurs. Most importantly not a shot in the breast and we cleaned him and Breta tried a delicious new recipe for a couple of friends the next evening.

That would do it for us on that farm for the season. Two mature birds and some jakes. They needed to be left alone. You can mess up a flock for years if you get too greedy. The first Saturday and the season was already a success.